Mexico hits record high on avocado exports for the Super Bowl

The Agriculture ad Rural Development Ministry (Sader) informed that until January 26, 2020, Mexico has exported 102,571 tonnes of avocado to the United States, a figure that exceeds by 2 tonnes the previous year.

Sader said that January is the month of highest demand for this Mexican fruit mainly because of the consumption of guacamole during the Super Bowl, which takes place on the first days of February.

In addition, the Ministry said that 64% of the harvests of these exports come from micro and small farmers who grow avocados in 27,712 orchards of less than 10 hectares.

It also informed, through a statement, that Mexico will export to the United States over 125,000 tonnes of avocado from Michoacán and with this, it will pass the mark of 119,716 tonnes of January 2019.

On the other hand, producers who own less than five hectares also participated in the avocado exports with 41% in 17,753 orchards, while small scale farmers harvest 23% in 9,959 orchards.

Sader added that the municipality that produces more avocado is Tancítaro, Michoacán where there are 6,458 orchards on a surface of 23,691 hectares.

From the rest of the production, 19% corresponds to medium farmers that harvest in 8,227 orchards of between 10.1 and 20 hectares, while 17% is planted in 7,361 orchards of over 20 hectares.

Avocado, from Mexico to the world

“Avocado exports to the U.S. represent the most successful example of binational collaboration between sanitary authorities of each country,” said Sader.

Rubén Medina Niño, head of Michoacán’s Minister of Rural and Agriculture Development, stressed that this is the sixth year in a row that avocado from Michoacán is the main guest at the Super Bowl.

He added that avocado exports represent revenue of approximately MXN $5 billion for Michoacán and Mexico.

