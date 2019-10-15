14:12
The numbers contrast with López Obrador's presidential campaign
2019-10-15
Mexico will tax digital economy
DISCRIMINATION
English In Mexico, nursing mothers are still criticized for breastfeeding in public places
GENDER ISSUES
English For the Aztecs, women were only fit to become mothers and that was their only purpose in life
TOURISM
English The highest volcanos in Mexico are located in the State of Mexico, Puebla, Veracruz, and Tlaxcala
ANIMALS
English Thors is a 15-months-old Belgian Malinois puppy
SCIENCE
English Adhara Pérez admires Einstein and Stephen Hawking
LITERATURE
English The most important literary gathering in Latin America will present over 800 writers
ARCHEOLOGY
English The Great Mayan Aquifer is located in Yucatán
MEXICAN CUISINE
English These popsicles are made from pulque, the traditional Mexican beverage, and fruits
SPORTS
English Stephanie Martínez has won eight championships, nearly 40 medals, and has a 95-6-0 record
ARCHEOLOGY
English The mummies will begin their tour in the León’s State Fair in 2020
MUSIC
English Vive Latino 2020 is one of the most important festivals in Latin America
HISTORY
English Through her book, historian Martha Rocha explores the role women played during the Revolution
English Between January and October 2019, at least 809 women were killed because of their gender