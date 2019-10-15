Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Mexico entered a mild recession in 2019

English
14:12
The numbers contrast with López Obrador's presidential campaign
2019-10-15

Mexico will tax digital economy

2019-10-22

Mexico listed as worst country for entrepreneurs

IMF approves smaller flexible credit line for Mexico

English
12:51
The new arrangement will bolster market confidence at a time when trade uncertainty, a sharp pullback in capital from emerging markets, and increased risk premiums pose continued external risks to the Mexican economy
2019-09-09

Economic stagnation in Mexico

2019-07-31

Mexican economy narrowly avoids recession

Mexico pledges to eradicate violence against women amid alarming femicide rates

English
12:50
Between January and October 2019, at least 809 women were killed because of their gender
2019-06-02

10 women are murdered in Mexico every day﻿

2019-09-22

Forced prostitution and human trafficking in Mexico

French tourist and Mexican actor kidnapped at a national park in Mexico

English
2019-11-25
In recent years, dozens of tourists have been the victims of kidnap and theft
2019-05-19

At least two hundred people are kidnapped in Mexico every day

2019-07-14

Migrants experience extortion, kidnappings, and rape in Mexico

Mexico arrests judge linked to Jalisco New Generation Cartel

English
2019-11-25
The controversial magistrate has been accused of money laundering by U.S. authorities
2019-10-15

Santa Lucía: Judge received deposit for $80 million

2019-10-03

Medina Mora resigns as minister of Mexico's Supreme Court

Calderón and Peña Nieto spent $675 million on planes and helicopters

English
2019-11-24
Mexico hasn't been able to sell the presidential plane because it is too extravagant and luxurious
2019-08-18

Mexico's presidential plane is so luxurious the UN hasn't been able to sell it

2019-04-10

Peña Nieto spent over MXN $16 million on sumptuous banquets during flights

Telefónica and AT&T team up in Mexico against Carlos Slim's telecoms emporium

English
2019-11-22
Under the agreement announced on Thursday, Telefónica will use AT&T's wireless "last-mile" equipment – the final link of telecom networks that delivers service to consumers through towers, antennas, and fiber-optic cables
2019-10-05

Tycoon Carlos Slim's telecoms firm to get Mexico TV license

2019-10-19

Billionaire Carlos Slim's major investment plans in Mexico

The Mayan Train has its origins in the Porfiriato

English
2019-11-23
Some sections of the Mayan Train and most of the kilometers of the current railroad network have a common origin: the Porfiriato. Projected with similar objectives, different perspectives, and challenges, only time will tell about their impact
2018-11-23

Everything you need to know about the Mayan Train project

2018-08-29

AMLO's Mayan Train: Pros and cons

Four children disappear daily in Mexico

English
2019-11-23
In Mexico, since 2000, there have been 7,000 cases of missing minors and 21,000 have been murdered
2019-10-31

Over 40 bodies found in Sonora

2019-07-15

Families beg for justice

Mexicans to sue Walmart over El Paso shooting

English
2019-11-21
On August 3, 2019, a white man massacred and injured dozens of Mexican and Latin people
2019-08-13

The Mexican who defeated racism in Los Angeles

2019-08-29

OAS approves Mexico's proposal to condemn El Paso terrorist attack

Drug cartel sows chaos in Ciudad Juárez from prison

English
2019-11-21
The rise of violence in Ciudad Juárez started almost simultaneously with the LeBarón family massacre in the limits of Chihuahua and Sonora, so it has not received so much attention in media outlets
2019-11-08

LeBarón and Ciudad Juárez attacks: the rise of four Mexican drug cartels

2019-09-07

Drug cartels war puts Mexico in violence blacklist

Mexico City issues gender alert over alarming femicide and gender violence numbers

English
2019-11-21
Sheinbaum will send a bill to Congress, where she proposed the creation of Sex Offenders Public Registry
2019-08-19

Sex crimes and femicide force Mexican women to take the streets

2019-03-24

No justice for infant femicide in Mexico

DISCRIMINATION
Mexican mothers breastfeed at museum as an act of protest

Breastfeeding as protest

English In Mexico, nursing mothers are still criticized for breastfeeding in public places
GENDER ISSUES
Mexico: Abortion in ancient times

Abortion in ancient times

English For the Aztecs, women were only fit to become mothers and that was their only purpose in life
Tourism
The five tallest volcanoes in Mexico

The five tallest volcanoes in Mexico

English The highest volcanos in Mexico are located in the State of Mexico, Puebla, Veracruz, and Tlaxcala
ANIMALS
Thor, the cutest bomb dog in Mexico's Lower Chamber

Thor, the cutest bomb dog in Mexico

English Thors is a 15-months-old Belgian Malinois puppy
SCIENCE
Adhara Pérez, the Mexican child genius with a higher IQ than Einstein

The Mexican girl with a higher IQ than Einstein

English Adhara Pérez admires Einstein and Stephen Hawking
Literature
Guadalajara International Book Fair to feature India as guest of honor

India, guest of honor at FIL Guadalajara

English The most important literary gathering in Latin America will present over 800 writers
ARCHEOLOGY
Archeologists unveil the secrets of the Great Mayan Aquifer

The secrets of the Great Mayan Aquifer

English The Great Mayan Aquifer is located in Yucatán
MEXICAN CUISINE
Pulcaletas: The drink of the gods made popsicle

The drink of the gods made popsicle

English These popsicles are made from pulque, the traditional Mexican beverage, and fruits
SPORTS
The Mexican golden girl of boxing

The Mexican golden girl of boxing

English Stephanie Martínez has won eight championships, nearly 40 medals, and has a 95-6-0 record
ARCHEOLOGY
The Guanajuato Mummies tour in Mexico

The Guanajuato Mummies tour in Mexico

English The mummies will begin their tour in the León's State Fair in 2020
MUSIC
All set for Vive Latino 2020 music festival

All set for Vive Latino 2020

English Vive Latino 2020 is one of the most important festivals in Latin America
HISTORY
Remembering the women who participated in the Mexican Revolution

Remembering female revolutionaries

English Through her book, historian Martha Rocha explores the role women played during the Revolution
English
Mexico pledges to eradicate violence against women amid alarming femicide rates

English Between January and October 2019, at least 809 women were killed because of their gender
ECONOMY
Mexico entered a mild recession in 2019

English
EDITORIAL
Are drug cartels terrorist organizations?

English
HOLIDAYS

The Mexican origin of turkeys

HOLIDAYS
Turkey is a product from Mexico, in the genus Meleagris gallpavo, also known as wild turkey and the Ocellated turkey comes from the Yucatán Peninsula

Churros in Mexico City

The true origin of ponche

Cuetlaxóchitl, Nochebuena, or Poinsettia?

INTERNATIONAL

Israel's attorney general announces indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

CORRUPTION
Israel's attorney general indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges on Thursday, raising more uncertainty over who will ultimately lead a country mired in political chaos

Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Bolivia's President Evo Morales resigns amid election protests

Trump impeachment: House passes resolution formalizing impeachment inquiry

Brazil's leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva released from prison

OP-ED CONTRIBUTORS

Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley, new blow to peace in the Middle East

International Affairs & Diplomacy
The hopes of peace in the Middle East suffered a serious blow after Mike Pompeo announced that Washington will no longer consider illegal the Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory

Who overthrew Bolivia's President Evo Morales' government and why?

Bangkok summit: the future of global growth and trade lies in East Asia

A wave of mass protests is shaking the world from Haiti to Hong Kong

MEXICO POLITICS

Are drug cartels terrorist organizations?

Editorial
Several experts agree that Mexican drug cartels use terrorist tactics

Televisa vs. Alemán

Mexican women are besieged by femicide and gender violence

Laura Rojas will have a rough day