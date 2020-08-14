Mexican see-through face mask provides inclusive alternative against COVID-19

This new face mask is as efficient as an N95 respirator

Mexican see-through face mask provides inclusive alternative against COVID-19
The mask was designed by Mexicans - Photo: Taken from Miguel Huerta's Twitter account
With the need to wear face masks to prevent the risk of contracting COVID-19, the supply and demand of this personal protective equipment are on the rise.

That is why we frequently find different options that range from fabrics with different designs, ways to wear with scarves (Olivia Palermo knows what we are talking about), and more.

Moreover, we also have information about which are the best fabrics in case you want to make your own face mask at home. Now, there is a new option: see-through face masks.

Recently, a U.S. Company has decided to offer a new alternative on face masks that, besides showing your smile, will also purify the air and will be able to connect to your smartphone.

Now, a group of Mexican students from the West Technological Institute of Higher Studies (ITESO), led by professor and engineer Miguel Huerta, teamed up to develop an inclusive, sustainable, ergonomic, and highly effective face mask.

This piece is thought of as a low-cost mask that will be produced in Mexico. Moreover, Miguel Huerta took to Twitter to say the face mask will be indefinitely reusable.

He also mentioned they will have “two patents for allowing industries to use them, not to monopolize their production but to reactivate small economies.”

The face mask will have a mission: being inclusive, for the material used for its elaboration is see-through, which will allow others to see the mouth of the one who wears it and allow the hearing impaired to read lips.

In addition, the objective is for this mask to be not only an N95 but an N96 or N97, that is, that it can retain up to 97% of air particles. This is important because the higher the index, the less risk of infection.

This is how the design would look like:

The team thinks this face mask could cost up to 50% less than the N95 and its effectiveness could be the same or even higher.

Remember that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), this PPE can help prevent COVID-19 in combination with other health measures.

health Covid-19 Face Masks
 

