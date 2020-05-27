Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón backs domestic workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Leer en español

The famous Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón is endorsing a campaign in support of domestic workers so that they employers keep paying them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuarón, who won the 2019 Academy Award for ROMA, whose protagonist is a domestic worker of indigenous origin, adopted the initiative of the Support and Training Center for Domestic Workers (CACEH) that urges the population to respect the rights of this sector amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Muchas trabajadoras del hogar han perdido trabajos por la crisis Como trabajadoras esperamos que nuestros empleadores cumplan con nuestros derechos laborales y nos paguen nuestro salario. #HazLoCorrecto #CuidaAQuienTeCuida

Súmate en https://t.co/ZUu3ADxq3L pic.twitter.com/nCz0DyqnA5 — CACEH (@CACEHmx) May 26, 2020

“As employers, it’s our responsibility to pay their wages in these uncertain times. The objective of this campaign is to remind people of the importance of taking care of those who take care of us and to respect domestic workers as they deserve,” said the filmmaker in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the CACEH, the majority of the 2.3 million domestic workers in Mexico live from hand to mouth and do not have access to social security.

“Thousands of domestic workers were left unemployed or without payment due to the coronavirus. Many employers have asked them to stop working to protect their family’s health, but they have given them no certainties” regarding their payment, said the organization in a statement.

The campaign “Cuida a quien te cuida” (Take Care of Those Who Take Care of You) has the support of organizations like UN Women.

[email protected] #TrabajadorasDelHogar deben acceder a derechos laborales y a un salario durante la pandemia. «Es un derecho a la organización. Pido a mis compañeras que nos unamos. Simplemente porque somos personas, trabajadoras con derechos»: @MarceBautistaB, activista y fundadora @CACEHmx pic.twitter.com/GtyoDu2rMl — Zoé Robledo (@zoerobledo) May 27, 2020

As of Tuesday, May 26, Mexico, a country with a population of 120 million people, had registered 74,560 COVID-19 cases and 8,134 fatalities.

It is the second Latin American country with the highest COVID-19 death toll after Brazil and the ninth in the world.

