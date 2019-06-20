Mexican chefs will conquer Las Vegas

Leer en español

Mexican chefs Enrique Olvera and Daniela Soto-Innes took New York City by storm with Cosme and Atala. A few weeks ago, Daniela was named as the best chef in the world at The World's 50 Best Restaurants.

The dynamic duo is also about two open two more restaurants in Los Angeles, Damian and a taquería called Detroit but apparently, that is not enough for these Mexican chefs, who have announced they will open a new restaurant in Las Vegas.

The Mexican chefs will open a contemporary Mexican restaurant at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas.

According to the hotel, the restaurant will have “Mexican flavors, exceptional service, and a high-energy social atmosphere, making it the perfect addition to our extensive dining portfolio.”

Enrique Olvera said their “goal is to create a restaurant that embraces the showmanship of the city not just with celebratory food, but also in the design and ambiance.”

The restaurant is set to open next year but no more details have been revealed.

