Mexican breweries succeed at the Middle of the World Beer Cup
Mexican breweries succeed at the Middle of the World Beer Cup
The competition took place from July 23 to 27 – Photo: File photo/EL UNIVERSAL

EL UNIVERSAL in English/Miranda Perea
Mexico City
The competition has renowned judges from all over the world

The fourth edition of the Middle of the World Beer Cup took place in Quito, Ecuador, from July 23 to 27.

It is organized by the Ecuador Breweries Association (ASOCERV) and its goal is to promote craft beer and independent beer culture in that country and in Latin America.

The competition has renowned judges from all over the world and it is a great opportunity for brewers, new and established, to receive professional criticism and feedback on their beers.

The categories in the Middle of the World Beer Cup are: Best Brewery, Best Beer, and Country Cup.

There are also gold, silver, and bronze medals for each type of beer presented in the competition, which this year included more than 40 categories.

Of course, Mexico was one of the countries that participated in the 2019 Middle of the World Beer Cup, and won 7 medals in different categories.

Here are the Mexican breweries that conquered the cup:

Cerveza Delirio
This Mexican brewery won two silver medals in the competition: one for the “Coffe Porter” beer at the Amber and Brown American Beers category, and another for the “Cream Stout” beer at the Irish and Sweet Stout category.

Additionally, and most importantly, Cerveza Delirio won Best Mexican Brewery.

Cervecería Ancestrus
This brewery from the northern state of Chihuahua won silver for “Madara” in the Specialty Wood-Aged Beer category.

Metropolitana Cervecera
This brewery located in Mexico City is known for its beers inspired by subway stations. They won a silver medal for “Luna de Miel” at the Mead category.

Cervecería Dos Aves
Originally from San Miguel de Allende, this brewery won a gold medal for “Dos Aves Ryeleywine” at the Barleywine category.

Casa Noas
This brewery from Torreón, Coahuila won a gold medal for “Abejorro 2018” at the Mead category.

 

