Mexican actor joins The Suicide Squad cast

Mexican actor Joaquín Cosio has confirmed he will participate in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel.

Bueno...la aventura que me espera es oficial. https://t.co/TqO5Qevvrc — Joaquin Cosio (@cosio_joaquin) September 13, 2019

It is expected that the Mexican actor will join the antiheroes group led by Harley Quinn and Amanda Weller.

This is not Cosio's first role in a Hollywood production since he will also participate in the upcoming Rambo film.

Joaquín Cosio was born in 1962 in Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico. He is known for his role in Quantum of Solace (2008), El Infierno (2010), and The Lone Ranger (2013).

