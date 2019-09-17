17 | SEP | 2019
Joaquín Coasio has starred in several sucessful Mexican movies - Photo: Carlos Mejía/EL UNIVERSAL
Mexican actor joins The Suicide Squad cast
Cosio is known for his role as Chochiloco in the film El Infierno
Mexican actor Joaquín Cosio has confirmed he will participate in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel.
It is expected that the Mexican actor will join the antiheroes group led by Harley Quinn and Amanda Weller.
This is not Cosio's first role in a Hollywood production since he will also participate in the upcoming Rambo film.
Joaquín Cosio was born in 1962 in Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico. He is known for his role in Quantum of Solace (2008), El Infierno (2010), and The Lone Ranger (2013).
gm