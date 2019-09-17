17 | SEP | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Mexican actor joins The Suicide Squad cast
Mexican actor joins The Suicide Squad cast
Joaquín Coasio has starred in several sucessful Mexican movies - Photo: Carlos Mejía/EL UNIVERSAL

Mexican actor joins The Suicide Squad cast

English
17/09/2019
16:29
Newsroom
Mexico City
-A +A
Cosio is known for his role as Chochiloco in the film El Infierno

Leer en español

Mexican actor Joaquín Cosio has confirmed he will participate in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel.

It is expected that the Mexican actor will join the antiheroes group led by Harley Quinn and Amanda Weller.

This is not Cosio's first role in a Hollywood production since he will also participate in the upcoming Rambo film.

Joaquín Cosio was born in 1962 in Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico. He is known for his role in Quantum of Solace (2008), El Infierno (2010), and The Lone Ranger (2013).

Artículo

Mexican actor shows Down Syndrome is not an obstacle

English
Paco plays a genius, an expert in security systems and software who has Down Syndrome
Mexican actor shows Down Syndrome is not an obstacleMexican actor shows Down Syndrome is not an obstacle

gm
 

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Méndez to produce and star in American film

Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Méndez to produce and star in American film

English
2019-06-12
Gael García shows a different side of Mexico with his new film ‘Chicuarotes’

Gael García shows a different side of Mexico with his new film ‘Chicuarotes’

English
2019-06-27
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishJoaquín CosíoMexican actorhollywoodfilmsuicide squad

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 