Maroon 5 to visit Mexico

Maroon 5, one of the most famous pop-rock bands, announced its return to Mexico in 2020.

The American band will perform on February 23 at Foro Sol in Mexico City for its “2020 Tour.”

The Citibanamex tickets presale will take place on November 26 and 27, while the general tickets sale will be on November 28.

On September 18, 2019, the band released its song “Memories,” which is part of its seventh album.

Through its social networks, the group made up by Adam Levine, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, Jesse Carmichael, and San Farrar added that they will also have concerts in Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Brazil.

In 2017, Maroon 5 launched its most recent album “Red Pill Blues,” with which it performed its world tour by the same name in 2018. After visiting several venues in the United States, the band will visit Latin American countries.

The group is planning the release of its seventh album, of which it has already launched the “Memories” song along with its video, directed by David Dobkin.

The band made its debut between 1994 and 1995. After an unfortunate start, they recorded their first album “Songs About Jane” (2002), with which they made it to the Billboard lists in 2004.

The band created in Los Angeles, California, has won three Grammy awards and has sold over 30 million records. Some of their outstanding albums are “It Won’t Be Soon Before Long” (2007), “Hands All Over” (2010), “Overexposed” (2012), “V” (2014), and “Red Pill Blues” (2017).

