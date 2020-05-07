The many health benefits of beer

Leer en español

Beer is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages in Mexico and the world, and contrary to what many people could believe, drinking it in moderation can be good for your health.

According to the Beer Information Center (CICS), beer is a fermented beverage made with natural ingredients (wáter, barley, and hop) and with numerous nutrients like vitamins from the B group, fiber, and minerals.

Several studies have shown that drinking beer in moderation has health benefits. Here are some of them.

It could prevent Alzheimer’s disease

According to a study presented at the 5th International Beer Symposium, this drink can prevent the development of Alzheimer’s disease thanks to its high silicon content, a substance that can mitigate the neurodegenerative effects caused by the chronic intoxication of aluminum in the brain

It improves intestinal health

A study by Málaga’s Institute for Biomedical Research presented at the Symposium showed the positive effect of polyphenols in the intestinal flora.

“The polyphenols (natural antioxidants) in this fermented drink could modify the composition of the intestinal flora or microbiota in benefit of the growth of some good bacterias and preventing the proliferation of bad ones,” they assert.

It is non-fattening

A study published in Spain’s Scielo virtual library concluded that the moderate consumption of beer for a month, in healthy people, does not change weight parameters nor those related to the body composition.

The researchers explain that they saw no variations on body weight, body mass index, skinfolds (except for the cuff skin fold in men), measured perimeters, and the waist7hip index in the study.

It hydrates after exercise

Due to its composition and low alcohol content, beer ingested in moderation and by adult people used to it can be an alternative option for hydration after practicing sports, according to a study.

According to researchers from the University of Granada and the Del Frío-ICTAN Institute, beer has mineral salts, carbohydrates, vitamins, antioxidants, soluble fiber, and other components that can be good for post-exercise recovery.

It is good for your bones

Many studies have shown the positive effect of silicon in the bones, confirming that its administration has a positive effect in the bone mass, as explained by the Osteoporosis and Mineral Metabolism Magazine.

It adds that the moderate consumption of this fermented beverage seems to have positive effects in bones since polyphenols, flavonoids, and silicon in it act in a positive way in the bone metabolism and bone mass.

It is good for the immune system

According to a study made by Spain’s Superior Council of Scientific Research (CSIC), the moderate consumption of beer for a month could improve the immune system, mostly in women.

Several studies suggest that this beverage could improve the immune response against the agents that cause the development of infectious diseases.

It prevents diabetes

According to an interview published by the CICS, beer could prevent type 2 diabetes.

Since it provides magnesium, fiber, polyphenols, and type B vitamins, “the moderate consumption of beer could have a protective effect in cells that produce insulin and in insulin's target tissues.”

According to international institutions, the moderate consumption of alcohol entails less than 600ml for men and 400ml for women per day. It is recommended to drink it along with solid food, according to the pattern of consumption of the Mediterranean diet.

