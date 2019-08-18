18 | AGO | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Man is charged with a hate crime after attacking Hispanic man in Chicago
Man is charged with a hate crime after attacking Hispanic man in Chicago
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest neo-Nazi groups in the US, hold a swastika burning after a rally on April 21, 2018 in Draketown, Georgia - Photo: Spencer Platt/AFP

Man is charged with a hate crime after attacking Hispanic man in Chicago

English
18/08/2019
14:06
AP
Mexico City
-A +A
The attack took place weeks after the El Paso shooting

Leer en español

Chicago officials have charged a man with a hate crime for an ice pick attack on a Hispanic man riding a motorcycle that displayed the Mexican flag.

Sheriff John Idleburg says 67-year-old Joseph Zens of rural Gurnee was driving an SUV Wednesday when he abruptly cut off the 57-year-old victim and then yelled anti-Mexican slurs at the victim and told him to go back to his country. Zens then allegedly got an ice pick from his SUV and began chasing the victim, striking him once with the weapon.

Idleburg says deputies later spoke with Zens at his residence and located an ice pick in the SUV. Zens also was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Lake County Jail on USD $15,000 bail.
 

Artículo

White supremacists are terrorists

English
Trump has been attacking minorities for years, especially Mexicans and Central Americans
White supremacists are terrorists White supremacists are terrorists

gm
 

DESTACADAS

U.S. deeply-rooted hostility toward Mexico

U.S. deeply-rooted hostility toward Mexico

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Mexican student is racially attacked in Ireland

Mexican student is racially attacked in Ireland

English
2019-06-06
Mexico wants information about white supremacy groups operating in the U.S.

Mexico wants information about white supremacy groups operating in the U.S.

English
2019-08-08
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in Englishracismhate crimechicagoHispanicMexican flagJoseph Zens

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios