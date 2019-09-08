08 | SEP | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // The Lower Chamber spent over $260K on umbrellas
The Lower Chamber spent over $260K on umbrellas
The umbrellas have been placed throughout the venue - Photo: Berenice Fregoso/EL UNIVERSAL

The Lower Chamber spent over $260K on umbrellas

English
08/09/2019
13:21
Alejandra Canchola
Mexico City
-A +A
The Lower Chamber has paid thousands more to the same company

Leer en español

The Lower Chamber paid MXN $264,288 for 300 umbrellas and 23 umbrella holders so that employees and visitors could protect themselves from rain.

The purchase invoice was issued on July 17 and the articles were delivered a week later, on July 24.

According to documents obtained by EL UNIVERSAL through transparency mechanisms, the Lower Chamber paid MXN $4,845 for each umbrella holder and MXN $388 for each umbrella.

The same company that sold the umbrellas, Alianza Impresos y Sellos S.A., de C.V., has received around MXN $147,705 from the Lower Chamber this year. For the acquisition of teaching material for a school, the Chamber paid MXN $2,262; it paid MXN $51,852 for badges, and MXN $53,592 for identification plaques.

According to information released by the Lower Chamber's transparency platform, all the purchases from this company have been through direct contracts.

In total, the Lower Chamber paid MXN $111,435 for the umbrella holders. According to the invoice, the institution paid MXN $116,400 for 300 umbrellas. In total, the Chamber paid MXN $227,835 but it increased to MXN $264,288 after taxes.
 

Artículo

Peña Nieto spent over MXN $1 million in personal care products for one flight

English
According to invoices from 2017 and 2018, the extinct Presidential General Staff paid excessive prices for several personal care products, for which the current administration will file a criminal complaint
Peña Nieto spent over MXN $1 million in personal care products for one flightPeña Nieto spent over MXN $1 million in personal care products for one flight

gm
 

DESTACADAS

Peña Nieto and his entourage drank 746 bottles on board the presidential plane

Peña Nieto and his entourage drank 746 bottles on board the presidential plane

Peña Nieto spent over MXN $16 million on sumptuous banquets during flights

Peña Nieto spent over MXN $16 million on sumptuous banquets during flights

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Mexican officials treat themselves to salmon, serrano ham using public resources

Mexican officials treat themselves to salmon, serrano ham using public resources

English
2019-06-05
Mexico’s Science and Technology Council spends MXN$15 million on gourmet food

Mexico’s Science and Technology Council spends MXN$15 million on gourmet food

English
2019-05-28
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishLower Chambersan lázaroUmbrellasAusteritycorruption

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 