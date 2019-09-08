The Lower Chamber spent over $260K on umbrellas

Leer en español

The Lower Chamber paid MXN $264,288 for 300 umbrellas and 23 umbrella holders so that employees and visitors could protect themselves from rain.

The purchase invoice was issued on July 17 and the articles were delivered a week later, on July 24.

According to documents obtained by EL UNIVERSAL through transparency mechanisms, the Lower Chamber paid MXN $4,845 for each umbrella holder and MXN $388 for each umbrella.

The same company that sold the umbrellas, Alianza Impresos y Sellos S.A., de C.V., has received around MXN $147,705 from the Lower Chamber this year. For the acquisition of teaching material for a school, the Chamber paid MXN $2,262; it paid MXN $51,852 for badges, and MXN $53,592 for identification plaques.

According to information released by the Lower Chamber's transparency platform, all the purchases from this company have been through direct contracts.

In total, the Lower Chamber paid MXN $111,435 for the umbrella holders. According to the invoice, the institution paid MXN $116,400 for 300 umbrellas. In total, the Chamber paid MXN $227,835 but it increased to MXN $264,288 after taxes.



gm

