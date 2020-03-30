30 | MAR | 2020

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico
Protective equipment, face shield, splash goggles, plastic gloves, lie on a bed in the isolation room at UMC Utrecht University hospital in Utrecht, The Netherlands, 30 January 2020 - Photo: Jerry Lampen/EFE

30/03/2020
16:17
Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Mexico City
The majority of victims were males between 37 and 77 years old

Every day, Mexican authorities hold news conferences to provide updates on the number of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, as well as the number of coronavirus-related deaths

Some of the authorities in charge of the conferences are Dr. Hugo López Gatell, the Vice Minister of Prevention and Health Promotion, and Dr. José Luis Alomía Zegarra, the general director of Epidemiology.

As of March 29, Mexican authorities confirmed 20 deaths.

The majority of victims were males between 37 and 77 years old. Moreover, chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure have played a significant role in the majority of fatalities

