The leader of the bloody La Línea cartel was arrested in Chihuahua

Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral announced the arrest of Gibrán R.S., aka “El Mocho” or “El Fresa.” He is the alleged leader of the criminal group “La Línea.”



During a virtual press conference, the Governor announced Daniela C.L. was arrested too. She is in a relationship with the alleged criminal. Authorities also arrested Celestino C.F. and Cinthia Giovana G.L.

Con la detención de Gibrán R.S. "El Mocho", líder de La Línea, damos otro golpe contundente al crimen organizado en #Chih. También se detuvo a tres peligrosos cómplices. Felicito al Srio Seguridad Estatal Emilio García Ruiz y agradezco a @AlfonsoDurazo el apoyo de la @SSPCMexico. pic.twitter.com/fEz9eVrQd0 — Javier Corral Jurado (@Javier_Corral) May 26, 2020



The Attorney General’s Office has custody of the alleged criminals. They are accused of illegally carrying firearms and possession of meth and cocaine.



Authorities previously issued an arrest warrant against “El Mocho” for homicide. He is also accused of drug trafficking, drug sale, and fuel theft.



La Línea was allegedly involved in the attack against the LeBarón family in November 2019.



The arrests were made on May 25.



After the arrest, criminals attacked government facilities and officers. Several cars were set on fire near the Jiménez township, Chihuahua.



The local government requested support from the army, National Guard, and the local Attorney General’s Office to transport the alleged criminals to a courthouse, where a judge will decide if they will remain behind bars.



La Línea is an armed group that works for the deadly Juárez Cartel. The gang is trying to control the drug trafficking routes through Ciudad Juárez and Chihuahua.



