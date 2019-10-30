Karime Macías was freed after paying $3.5 million to UK authorities

30 | OCT | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Karime Macías is wanted by Mexican authorities and the Interpol - Photo: Félix Márquez/AP

30/10/2019
12:20
Reuters y redacción
Mexico City
Anthony Esposito
Macías, accused of misusing public funds, has been living a life of luxury after fleeing Mexico

On October 29, police in London detained Karime Macías, the wife of former Mexican governor Javier Duarte, who is serving a 9-year jail sentence for money laundering and links to organized crime.

After the hearing in London, a spokesperson for the Mexican government announced that Macías will now face an extradition trial in Britain.

It was later revealed that Karime Macías paid a £150,000 bond, around MXN $3,697,110, to face the extradition trial while free.

Karime Macías was detained in London.

However, Macías will face several restrictions: she will not be able to leave London.

In Mexico, in the state of Veracruz, a judge issued a warrant for her arrest in 2018 for the alleged misuse of over MXN $112 million in funds from a social welfare program known as DIF.

Mexican prosecutors argued that Duarte headed an organization whose criminal operations were carried out in Veracruz, Campeche, and Mexico City between 2011 and 2016.

Karime Macías spends over MXN $2 million per year in London.

In 2016, Mexico's federal auditor, ASF, said that the irregularities under Javier Duarte were the biggest it had ever seen.

In a 2017 letter written by Macías, it is indicated that she was living in Britain and that she demanded the return of artwork, golf clubs, and crystal that Mexican authorities had seized.

In the letter, Macías also said she was forced to seek asylum in Britain because of “persecution” back home in Mexico.

Watch the video Javier Duarte recorded before his arrest.

