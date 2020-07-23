Javier Jiménez Espriú steps down from the Communications and Transportation Ministry

Leer en español

Earlier this week, it was rumored that Javier Jiménez Espriú, the Communications and Transportation Minister, would resign. But it wasn’t until today that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the news.

This morning, President López Obrador took to Twitter to confirm Javier Jiménez Espriú will leave his administration and thanked him for his support, professionalism, and service.

The President announced Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal will lead the Communications and Transportation Ministry.

The President announced Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal will lead the Communications and Transportation Ministry.

In a video shared online, the President said he and Jiménez Espriú had different opinions regarding the operation of ports and customs. López Obrador explained that while Espriú believes the ports should be operated by the Communications and Transportation Ministry, he believes the navy must operate the ports because of corruption, drug trafficking, and smuggling.

Days ago, the federal government announced the Navy Ministry would take control of ports.

Who is Javier Jiménez Espriú?

Jiménez Espriú was born in Mexico City in 1937. He is an Electrical and Mechanical Engineer. He has a Master's Degree in Refrigeration by the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers.

He led the UNAM’s Engineering Faculty between 1978 and 1982.



He was the Communications and Technological Development Deputy Minister under the Communications and Transportation Ministry from 1982 to 1988. During this period, Espriú led the project titled “Morelos Satellites System,” which involved the launch of the geostationary orbit of the satellites and the creation of its Control Center.

Jiménez Espriú also appointed the first Mexican astronaut and reestablished the national telecommunications system after the 1985 earthquake.



Espriú also launched the digitalization of the Federal Microwaves Network; implemented the telecommunication network to broadcast the 1986 FIFA World Cup; automated the Mexican Postal Service and the National Telegraphs system, and restructured both government departments as decentralized institutions; Espriú also created the Communications and Transportation Research Institute.

Mexico’s Engineers and Architects Association awarded him the “National Engineering Prize” in 2008.



After President Andrés Manuel López Obrador appointed him as the Communications and Transportation Minister in December 2018, Javier Jiménez Espriú oversaw the construction of the Santa Lucía airport.



The Minister launched an investigation after Puebla Governor Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, senator Rafael Moreno Valle, died in a helicopter crash.

Who is Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal?

The new Communications and Transportation Minister is a Civil Engineer.

His professional career began in 1963 when he joined the Projects and Laboratories General Management under the Public Projects Minister. He later became a resident engineer at the UNAM’s Projects and Installations General Management.



Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal has worked as an advisor at Pemex. He was also the president of the National Construction Industry Chamber.



He worked for Mexico City’s government as the general manager at an asphalt plant and as the General Director at the Public Projects department.

