COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

19:12
Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases
2020-03-14

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-12

COVID-19: Mexico to enter community transmission stage by late March

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

19:09
Mexico has already overtaken China's death toll
2020-03-28

COVID-19: Obesity and diabetes put Mexicans at higher risk of coronavirus

2020-02-28

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

Company linked to Enrique Peña Nieto’s family received millions and over 1,000 contracts during his administration

15:49
President López Obrador said that the case must be investigated
2020-04-19

Authorities investigate Enrique Peña Nieto, his children, and ex-wife Angélica Rivera

2020-02-20

Mexican authorities are allegedly investigating former President Enrique Peña Nieto

Over 100 people have died of methanol poisoning in Mexico

17:31
Experts believe the issue is linked to the ban of alcohol and beer sale in some communities
2020-04-05

Beer shortage in Mexico: Factories will halt beer and spirits production amid the COVID-19 pandemic

2020-05-13

COVID-19: Mexico implements a three-phase scheme to lift the lockdown and resume activities

Mexico, the U.S., and Canada extend border restrictions over COVID-19

14:25
Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreements to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic
2020-03-20

Coronavirus outbreak: Non-essential travel restricted at the Mexico-U.S. border

2020-03-12

Mexico to keep airports open despite coronavirus pandemic

Mexico partakes in encouraging remdesivir clinical trial for COVID-19 treatment

13:12
Despite the signs observed in clinical trials, the World Health Organization cautions against the use of the remdesivir drug for it is still an unproven COVID-19 treatment
2020-03-31

Mexico approves clinical trials for COVID-19 drugs

2020-04-29

Mexican scientists develop COVID-19 antibody test

14 doctors were kidnapped in Mexico City

13:35
The healthcare workers were rescued by local authorities last night
2019-05-19

At least two hundred people are kidnapped in Mexico every day

2019-06-12

“Las Pelonas” criminal group behind kidnappings in Mexico City

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, indigenous communities refuse to reopen

12:14
Most of these towns lack running water, hospitals, and other public services
2020-05-13

COVID-19: Mexico implements a three-phase scheme to lift the lockdown and resume activities

2020-04-16

COVID-19: Mexicans will return to work and school between May 17 and June 1

Mexico to award fourth Mayan Train stretch to construction firm ICA

2020-05-19
The fourth Mayan Train stretch will cover 257km in southeastern Mexico
2020-05-19

Spanish-Mexican consortium wins bid for third Mayan Train stretch

2018-08-29

AMLO’s Mayan Train: Pros and cons

COVID-19: Hundreds of Mexicans have died from coronavirus in the U.S.

2020-05-19
Mexico's consular network in the U.S. has gathered information regarding the death of Mexicans in that country
2020-04-08

COVID-19: Over 100 Mexicans have died in NY from coronavirus

2020-05-14

COVID-19: Mexico to repatriate thousands of tourists stranded abroad

Genaro García Luna created a complex money-laundering network

2020-05-19
García Luna is currently held in a U.S. prison after being accused of taking bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel
2020-05-03

Former U.S. ambassador Roberta Jacobson suggests Felipe Calderón's administration knew Genaro García Luna had dealings with the Sinaloa Cartel

2020-02-27

U.S. prosecutors make shocking claims against Genaro García Luna

Mexico receives medical supplies from China to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

2020-05-19
Mexico will receive a total of 20 shipments with medical supplies from Shanghai, China
19:12

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-05-15

Mexico overtakes China's COVID-19 death toll

ART
Watch Danzatlán, Elisa Carrillo's international dance festival, on streaming

English The third edition of Danzatlàn will be available on streaming
SCIENCE
SCIENCE
UNAM to launch new laboratory for COVID-19 vaccine research

English The laboratory will focus on COVID-19 research
ART
Mexican photographers come together to raise funds for public hospital treating patients infected with COVID-19

Artists raise funds for public hospital

English You can purchase any art piece for $2,500
CULTURAL APPROPRIATION
CULTURAL APPROPRIATION
Is Dwayne Johnson guilty of cultural appropriation for launching a tequila brand?

English The question of cultural appropriation lingers in the air
SCIENCE
SCIENCE
Lessons from the past: What we’ve learned from the history of pandemics

English Experience from pandemics such as the H1N1 in 2009 can help us defeat new viruses
ART
Mexican artisans venture into international e-commerce

English International e-commerce will boost the sales of artisanal products made in Oaxaca
ENVIRONMENT
ENVIRONMENT
Murder hornets are unlikely to reach Mexico

English The first sightings of this insect in the American continent took place in Vancouver and Washington
COVID-19
Scenes from the pandemic: Face masks are the new normal of everyday life in Mexico

English The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people experience daily life
ART
Mexican artisans embroider handmade masks for the COVID-19 crisis

English 35 women from Juchitán, Morelos are depicting their textile art in handmade masks
PETS
Meet Harley, the therapy dog who brings joy to healthcare workers on the front lines

English The cute little dog provides emotional support to healthcare workers 
SCIENCE
NASA shares astonishing picture of Mexico from space

English The picture was taken from the International Space Station
GASTRONOMY
Mexican food: The essential guide to tortas

English We’ve put together a basic guide to understand these Mexican delicacies
Company linked to Enrique Peña Nieto’s family received millions and over 1,000 contracts during his administration

English President López Obrador said that the case must be investigated
CRIME
14 doctors were kidnapped in Mexico City

EDITORIAL
Mexico is not interested in generating clean energy

COVID-19 IN MEXICO

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

COVID-19 IN MEXICO
Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

INTERNATIONAL

Felicien Kabuga, top Rwandan genocide suspect wants to be tried in France

GENOCIDE
Felicien Kabuga had been accused of equipping militias in the genocide that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them

As new COVID-19 clusters emerge worldwide, WHO warns virus may be here to stay

Felicien Kabuga, top fugitive in Rwanda's genocide arrested outside Paris

Typhoon Vongfong slams into pandemic-hit Philippines

Up to eight top Candidates for COVID-19 vaccine exist, says WHO

OP-ED CONTRIBUTORS

Mercenaries are fighting superpower wars from Venezuela to Libya

International Affairs & Diplomacy
Considered “the second oldest profession of the world,” mercenary armies are fighting superpower wars in an ever more complex global environment

Trump wants to make China the scapegoat of his historic failure facing coronavirus

Kim Jong-un death rumors expose tensions in north eastern Asia

The end of the oil war gives hope for the devastated global economy

MEXICO POLITICS

Editorial
These policies are reflected in the role clean energy has inside bureaucracy

The President will investigate fracking

Scientific cooperation is key amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Ramírez Cuéllar’s proposal is widely criticized