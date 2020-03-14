Guacamole is good for your health

Leer en español

Avocado is one of the key ingredients in Mexican cuisine and there is no doubt that guacamole is an excellent option to enjoy sports events.

This delicious Mexican sauce made with avocado and other ingredients has taken over the world due to its unique flavor and versatility to mix some foods and snacks as well as to enjoy it with friends and family.

Recommended: The many health benefits of avocado

But, did you know that eating guacamole gives your body an important amount of vitamins, minerals, and fiber?

Also called “green gold,” the Hass avocado is the most consumed kind of this fruit.

According to information from The Power of the Consumer, this Mexican fruit is mainly made of vegetable fats (between 55% and 65%) which gives it its flavor, texture, and nutritional content.

In addition, it informs that avocado has 12 of the 13 existing vitamins and minerals like potassium, iron, zinc, as well as low sodium. It also adds fatty and unsaturated acids like oleic acid, Omega 3, and Omega 6, which work as protectors against cardiovascular diseases.

Recommended: Guacamole, the most coveted Super Bowl snack

Meanwhile, the tomato used to make guacamole also adds health benefits for it is a source of vitamin C and K, potassium, and folic acid, according to Healthline. It also helps reduce the risk of heart disease.

Another ingredient in guacamole is cilantro, this small but powerful herb helps detox your body from heavy metals like lead and mercury. Moreover, the quintessential Serrano pepper has an anti-inflammatory effect.

Recommended: Avocado pit tea, full of health benefits

Likewise, onion supplies vitamin A and C, thiamine, and folates.

Avocado is widely consumed in Mexico but in recent times it has registered historical consumption levels in the United States, mainly before and during Super Bowl on its guacamole version, although with less or none pepper, as reported by a statement of Social Communication of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Recommended: Healthy avocado recipe ideas for the Super Bowl

mp