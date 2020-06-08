Leer en español

Governor Alejandro Murat sides with President López Obrador



Yesterday in Veracruz, during the rehabilitation of the Tehuantepec Isthmus train, Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat sided with President López Obrador and asked all governors to do the same, saying that it’s time to show solidarity. We’ve been told it calls everyone’s attention that Murat sent this message after Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro accused the ruling party Morena, the federal government, and President López Obrador of behind the riots in Guadalajara. Moreover, Governor Murat is constantly visited by the President in Oaxaca, and it seems they have built a solid relationship.

Will Enrique Alfaro spark a change?

One year away from the 2021 elections, the current government has a lot to celebrate since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador maintains a high rating approval. In contrast, the opposition has yet to react and it’s losing seats in Congress. Although no one has been able to take the spotlight away from the President, his feud with Enrique Alfaro could be the start of political opposition against the current administration. Alfaro’s attitude could be considered as the starting point for other governors who might want to run for office in 2024.

The CNDH supports austerity

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) celebrated its 30th anniversary. According to its director, Rosario Piedra, the organization is in the middle of a renovation. She also reported the CNDH is receiving over 50 complaints every week, regarding COVID-19 and reminded us of the importance of making the recommendations issued by the organization legally binding. What’s not clear is if as part of the renovation, the CNDH will change its attitude because instead of siding with the Executive Commission for the Attention of Victims after a large budget cut, it slammed by the organization.

Cement wars

After it was said that the head of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, Guillermo Álvarez, was on the run, he shared a video last night, where he says his lawyers are working on the case. The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) is investigating him for the embezzlement of MXN 1,300 million and a false invoice for MXN 300 million. According to the director, this is an attack against the Cruz Azul Cooperative and that he’ll show authorities there were no irregularities, and at the same time, he will expose cement distributors who became millionaires and who are allegedly behind this attack.

