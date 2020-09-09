Leer en español

The government will spend MXN 500 million on lottery tickets

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the federal government would spend MXN 500 million to purchase 1 million lottery tickets for the symbolic raffle of the presidential plane. The government plans to distribute the tickets among 900 hospitals, so in case a hospital wins, it will receive MXN 20 million to purchase medical equipment. However, the announcement sparked outrage among critics, who wondered if it wouldn’t be better to simply distribute those MXN 500 million among the hospitals in need. Many are wondering who proposed this plan.

Will Calderón and Zavala return to the PAN?

Gustavo Madero called on Felipe Calderón and Margarita Zavala to return to the PAN and join forces against Morena. Madero is so interested in the return of Calderón and Zavala that he is willing to handle the case and convince them to return to the political party. Some say that if the electoral tribunal prevents México Libre from becoming a political party, the idea of Calderón and Zavala returning to the PAN would not be too crazy, especially since the couple is a visible critic against the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In the end, this could help the PAN to gain more votes and consolidate itself as the strongest opposition party.

The government pressures the administrative tribunal

Sources said that when members of the federal government mention that things have changed and that the government respects the division of power, you would have to look into the case at the Public Administration Ministry (SFP), led by Irma Eréndira Sandoval. Sources said members of the Administrative Justice Tribunal are upset because the SFP pressured the tribunal to issue verdicts in its favor, in cases where companies have contested the decisions made by the SFP. So far, the plan launched by the ministry has worked, now those affected are filing writs of amparo at the Judiciary, hoping that it will not give in to pressure.

The fight between the PRI and PT continues

Dulce María Sauri was appointed as the head of the lower chamber last week, and it seemed like this would be the end of the feud between the PRI and PT; nevertheless, the battle continues. Sources said that although three PRD lawmakers who temporarily joined the PRI, to help the party win the leadership, have returned to the PRD, one didn’t. Jesús de Los Ángeles Pool Moo remains at the PRI. Moreover, two PVEM members abandoned the party to join the PRI. Now the PT is fighting back, and Gerardo Fernández Noroña announced five lawmakers will join the party next week.

