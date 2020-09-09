The government will spend MXN 500 million on lottery tickets

Off the Record features fact-checked news written by journalists and contributors to EL UNIVERSAL

The government will spend MXN 500 million on lottery tickets
President López Obrador announced the federal government will spend MXN 500 million to purchase 1 million lottery tickets - Photo: Ivan Stephens/EL UNIVERSAL
English 09/09/2020 10:04 Mexico City Off the Record Actualizada 10:18

Leer en español

The government will spend MXN 500 million on lottery tickets 

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the federal government would spend MXN 500 million to purchase 1 million lottery tickets for the symbolic raffle of the presidential plane. The government plans to distribute the tickets among 900 hospitals, so in case a hospital wins, it will receive MXN 20 million to purchase medical equipment. However, the announcement sparked outrage among critics, who wondered if it wouldn’t be better to simply distribute those MXN 500 million among the hospitals in need. Many are wondering who proposed this plan. 

Will Calderón and Zavala return to the PAN?

Gustavo Madero called on Felipe Calderón and Margarita Zavala to return to the PAN and join forces against Morena. Madero is so interested in the return of Calderón and Zavala that he is willing to handle the case and convince them to return to the political party. Some say that if the electoral tribunal prevents México Libre from becoming a political party, the idea of Calderón and Zavala returning to the PAN would not be too crazy, especially since the couple is a visible critic against the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In the end, this could help the PAN to gain more votes and consolidate itself as the strongest opposition party. 

The government pressures the administrative tribunal

Sources said that when members of the federal government mention that things have changed and that the government respects the division of power, you would have to look into the case at the Public Administration Ministry (SFP), led by Irma Eréndira Sandoval. Sources said members of the Administrative Justice Tribunal are upset because the SFP pressured the tribunal to issue verdicts in its favor, in cases where companies have contested the decisions made by the SFP. So far, the plan launched by the ministry has worked, now those affected are filing writs of amparo at the Judiciary, hoping that it will not give in to pressure.

The fight between the PRI and PT continues

Dulce María Sauri was appointed as the head of the lower chamber last week, and it seemed like this would be the end of the feud between the PRI and PT; nevertheless, the battle continues. Sources said that although three PRD lawmakers who temporarily joined the PRI, to help the party win the leadership, have returned to the PRD, one didn’t. Jesús de Los Ángeles Pool Moo remains at the PRI. Moreover, two PVEM members abandoned the party to join the PRI. Now the PT is fighting back, and Gerardo Fernández Noroña announced five lawmakers will join the party next week. 

gm

Temas Relacionados
EL UNIVERSAL in English Presidential Plane Lottery Tickets
 

BAJO RESERVA
Periodistas EL UNIVERSAL

Un volado de 500 millones
HISTORIAS DE REPORTERO
Carlos Loret de Mola

Dos mafias que hicieron el mismo salto al mismo partido
EN TERCERA PERSONA
Héctor De Mauleón

Con olor a Ferragamo
SERPIENTES Y ESCALERAS
Salvador García Soto

Morena y la lucha por el 2024

Minuto x Minuto

10:27

Maserati MC20 se adelanta a su lanzamiento oficial

10:26

Gignac recomendó al Marsella fichar a JJ Macías

10:24

OMS reporta 27.4 millones de casos de Covid-19 en el mundo; hay 894 mil muertes

10:15

Lugares para ir con niños en la CDMX, abiertos al público

10:15

El antes y después de Hugh Grant… ¡Así luce a sus 60 años!

10:05

AMLO contempla presentar iniciativa para consulta sobre juicio a expresidentes

10:04

The government will spend MXN 500 million on lottery tickets

09:58

10 películas buenas, malas y pésimas de Adam Sandler en Netflix

09:57

Detienen intento de reelección en la Federación Mexicana de Esgrima

09:55

Xcaret suspende Festival de Tradiciones de Vida y Muerte 2020

Video