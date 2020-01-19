The government spent $1 million to bring singer José José’s remains back to Mexico

Leer en español

The Mexican government revealed that it spent $1.2 million in taxpayers’ money to fly singer José José’s remains from the U.S. to Mexico City but has refused to released the flight logbook, citing national security concerns.

After EL UNIVERSAL requested information, the Mexican army that it had spent MXN $652,203 in fuel and MXN $412,097 in airport services in the U.S. In Mexico, the government spent MXN $118,566 in fuel and airport services; it also allocated money to cover the expenses of the staff who flew to Miami, Florida to transport José José’s ashes to Mexico.

The Mexican singer died on September 28, 2019, in Miami after a long fight against pancreatic cancer.



Photo: José Méndez/EFE

After a family dispute, and with the intervention of Mexican diplomats, José José’s children agreed to take half of the ashes back to Mexico.

On October 8, 2019, after a request from the singer’s family, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered an airplane from the Mexican air force to fly to Miami to bring the singer’s remains to his home country. A day later, authorities and his family organized a homage for José José at the Palace of Fine Arts.

