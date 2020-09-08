Germany donates trees to reforest Mexico City’s Desierto de los Leones National Park

Germany has joined Mexico City's Green Challenge to reforest urban and conservation areas

A man clears debris from a patch of pine seedlings at a reforestation project in Mexico – Photo: Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
The German Agency for International Cooperation and Germany’s Embassy in Mexico donated 125 trees of the Abies religiosa species to Mexico City’s Environment Ministry (SEDEMA).

With this action, Germany’s Embassy in Mexico joins the Green Challenge which consists of implementing reforesting activities at the Natural Protected Area (ANP) Desierto de los Leones National Park.

As part of the donation, the German agency entrusted 74 tools like shovels, wheelbarrows, machetes, and picks, among others, for the reforestation labors.

Considering the current contingency caused by COVID-19 and to prevent infections, the planting of the trees will be done exclusively by SEDEMA’s staff and strictly following the preventive health measures.

To date, as a result of the Green Challenge, Mexico City has a reforestation volume of 10,661,711 specimens of trees, bushes, herbs, and ground covers. In its urban area and conservation areas.

From 2019 to date, 6,302,311 trees and plants were planted in urban soil while 4,359,400 have been planted in conservation areas, as informed by the SEDEMA in a press release.

