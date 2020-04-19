Female inmates raise funds to purchase protective equipment for healthcare workers battling COVID-19

Leer en español

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, these Mexican women who are currently in jail are showing support for healthcare workers by raising money to purchase personal protective equipment for those treating patients infected with COVID-19.

NGOs La Cana and Reinserta, who help inmates by teaching them how to knit and embroider pieces that are later sold to raise funds for them, along with the women, decided to knit dolls and raise funds to help health workers.

In a video, the women said they are happy to support healthcare workers during these difficult times.

The women and NGOs launched the campaign “Saving those who look after us,” which aims to raise funds to purchase hand sanitizer, face masks, protective equipment, and gloves for doctors and nurses who are treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

The money raised will also help the women to buy hygiene products, water, soap, and food for themselves, as well as feed their children and call their families.

For years, La Cana has helped these women to make a living by selling their crafts.

You can purchase the dolls here.

