Emma Coronel, El Chapo’s wife, to star in VH1’s Cartel Crew

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, will participate in VH1’s reality show Cartel Crew.

American television network VH1 revealed, through a promotional video of the second season of the show, Coronel’s participation after a week of rumors and negotiations with the entertainment firm.

In the teaser of the chapter featuring Emma Coronel, there is a brief presentation of who is “El Chapo,” his relevance and power in the drug trafficking world and his wife, who was a beauty queen.

At the end of the video, Michael Blanco, son of Griselda Blanco “the Godmother of Cocaine,” is seen in a small boat getting near a yacht on board of which is Emma Coronel with a bodyguard.

Last week, it was magazine TMZ that released pictures of the former beauty queen in Miami and revealed she was in negotiations to join the reality’s cast.

On November 18, Emma Coronel will appear for the first time in the show, which also features Kat “Tatu Baby,” Marie Ramírez D’Arellano and Michael Blanco, and talks about the lifestyle of relatives of members of different drug cartels.

“El Chapo” Guzmán, Emma Coronel’s husband, is known for being one of the most powerful and influential drug lords in the world. Currently, he is imprisoned in the maximum-security federal prison of Florence, Colorado.

