Emirates Airline to fly daily from Mexico City to Dubai
A Boeing 777-200LR from Emirates Airline, where the flights from Mexico City to Dubai will be opperated – Photo: Taken from Emirates Airline Twitter account

18/07/2019
16:05
Newsroom
Mexico City
Due to an increase of 32% of Mexicans traveling to Dubai, Emirates Airline has announced a daily flight between both cities via Barcelona, starting on December 9th

Last Tuesday, Emirates Airline announced its plan to launch a daily flight from Mexico to Dubai via Barcelona. This is the first route the company opens to our country. It will start on December 9th, 2019.

Mexicans do not need a visa to travel to the United Arab Emirates or to Spain, so it will suffice with a passport to use the route.

According to Tim Clark, president of the Emirates Airline, a direct flight from Mexico City to Dubai is not possible because of the altitude of our city. That is the reason why Barcelona was included as a stopover.

Every day, a flight would leave Mexico City at 19:40h to arrive at 13:25h (local time) to Barcelona. The landing in Dubai would be until 00:45h of the next day. The first section of the journey will last for approximately 12 hours, while the second will last for almost 7 hours.

The flight will be operated with two Boeing 777-200LR, with capacity for 264 passengers in economy class, and 38 seats in business class; the former will be distributed in rows of two wide seats. All passengers will have access to entertainment channels in Spanish.

In the first five months of 2019, the number of Mexican travelers to Dubai increased by 32% in comparison to the same period of last year.
 

