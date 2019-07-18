Emirates Airline to fly daily from Mexico City to Dubai

Leer en español

Last Tuesday, Emirates Airline announced its plan to launch a daily flight from Mexico to Dubai via Barcelona. This is the first route the company opens to our country. It will start on December 9th, 2019.

Mexicans do not need a visa to travel to the United Arab Emirates or to Spain, so it will suffice with a passport to use the route.

According to Tim Clark, president of the Emirates Airline, a direct flight from Mexico City to Dubai is not possible because of the altitude of our city. That is the reason why Barcelona was included as a stopover.

Hola Mexico! Emirates to launch daily services from Dubai to Mexico City via Barcelona, starting from 9 December 2019. https://t.co/7BtgHnAdRf The new route will be operated with a two-class Emirates @BoeingAirplanes 777-200LR. @DXB @aena @AICM_mx #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/BURad1THLt — Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 16, 2019

Every day, a flight would leave Mexico City at 19:40h to arrive at 13:25h (local time) to Barcelona. The landing in Dubai would be until 00:45h of the next day. The first section of the journey will last for approximately 12 hours, while the second will last for almost 7 hours.

The flight will be operated with two Boeing 777-200LR, with capacity for 264 passengers in economy class, and 38 seats in business class; the former will be distributed in rows of two wide seats. All passengers will have access to entertainment channels in Spanish.

In the first five months of 2019, the number of Mexican travelers to Dubai increased by 32% in comparison to the same period of last year.



mp