Emiliano Zapata: An ofrenda for the revolutionary and champion of agrarianism

Every year, Mexico's leading university, UNAM, sets up a series of ofrendas to commemorate the Day of the Dead. Each year, UNAM students and volunteers build altars to commemorate and remember artists, intellectuals, revolutionaries, and activists. For example, last year, the ofrenda was created in memory of the students who were massacred by the Mexican government on October 2, 1968.

¿Qué elementos componen la ofrenda de #DíaDeMuertos?

Mira este video, que contiene información validada por la #ExpertaUNAM Lucía Sánchez de Bustamante: pic.twitter.com/WBQZt320aL — UNAM (@UNAM_MX) October 30, 2018

This year, the UNAM has announced that its monumental altar will honor Emiliano Zapata, a Mexican revolutionary, to remember him 100 years after this death.

#UnDíaComoHoy de 1879 en Anenecuilco, Morelos, nació Emiliano Zapata. El “Caudillo del Sur” promulgó el Plan de Ayala, para levantarse en armas contra Francisco I. Madero. pic.twitter.com/oU3L05rrlL — UNAM (@UNAM_MX) August 8, 2018

Zapata, one of Mexico's most respected revolutionaries and a champion of agrarianism, who fought in the Mexican Revolution. Zapata, along with other revolutionary leaders, signed the Plan of Ayala, which proposed returning stolen land to farmers and compensations. Zapata went on to create an agrarian commission to distribute the land and established a rural bank. For Zapata, the equal distribution of land among farmers was his main goal and adopted the slogan “Tierra y Libertad” (“Land and Liberty”).

If you want to be part of the project and create an altar, you can find more information here.

Recuerda que ya está abierta la convocatoria para participar en la Megaofrenda universitaria 2019- Homenaje a Emiliano Zapata a 100 años de su muerte. Consulta las bases de los concursos de calaveritas y fotografía en https://t.co/I8GptmaUSd pic.twitter.com/qVND3vNdU9 — Comunidad UNAM (@Comunidad_UNAM) August 30, 2019

The ofrendas will be available from November 1 to 3 at the Santo Domingo square, from 10 AM to 9 PM.

Artículo Tlatelolco 68: Remembering the oppressed

English the altars pay homage to those who have died in the name of freedom, all those massacred by the Mexican government on October 2, 1968

gm

