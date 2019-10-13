13 | OCT | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Emiliano Zapata: An ofrenda for the revolutionary and champion of agrarianism
Emiliano Zapata: An ofrenda for the revolutionary and champion of agrarianism
Emiliano Zapata is known for being a champion of farmers' rights - Photo: Eduardo Morales/EL UNIVERSAL

Emiliano Zapata: An ofrenda for the revolutionary and champion of agrarianism

English
13/10/2019
12:48
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Gretel Morales
Mexico City
-A +A
Every year, the UNAM sets up a series of ofrendas to commemorate the Day of the Dead

Every year, Mexico's leading university, UNAM, sets up a series of ofrendas to commemorate the Day of the Dead. Each year, UNAM students and volunteers build altars to commemorate and remember artists, intellectuals, revolutionaries, and activists. For example, last year, the ofrenda was created in memory of the students who were massacred by the Mexican government on October 2, 1968.

This year, the UNAM has announced that its monumental altar will honor Emiliano Zapata, a Mexican revolutionary, to remember him 100 years after this death.

Zapata, one of Mexico's most respected revolutionaries and a champion of agrarianism, who fought in the Mexican Revolution. Zapata, along with other revolutionary leaders, signed the Plan of Ayala, which proposed returning stolen land to farmers and compensations. Zapata went on to create an agrarian commission to distribute the land and established a rural bank. For Zapata, the equal distribution of land among farmers was his main goal and adopted the slogan “Tierra y Libertad” (“Land and Liberty”).

If you want to be part of the project and create an altar, you can find more information here.

The ofrendas will be available from November 1 to 3 at the Santo Domingo square, from 10 AM to 9 PM.

Artículo

Tlatelolco 68: Remembering the oppressed

English
the altars pay homage to those who have died in the name of freedom, all those massacred by the Mexican government on October 2, 1968
Tlatelolco 68: Remembering the oppressed Tlatelolco 68: Remembering the oppressed

gm
 

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Mexicráneos: Celebrating death through art

Mexicráneos: Celebrating death through art

English
2019-10-10
Death takes over Mexico City

Death takes over Mexico City

English
2018-10-15
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishofrendaOfrenda UNAMDay of the DeadtraditionsunamaltarEmiliano Zapata

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 