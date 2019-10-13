Emiliano Zapata: An ofrenda for the revolutionary and champion of agrarianism
Every year, Mexico's leading university, UNAM, sets up a series of ofrendas to commemorate the Day of the Dead. Each year, UNAM students and volunteers build altars to commemorate and remember artists, intellectuals, revolutionaries, and activists. For example, last year, the ofrenda was created in memory of the students who were massacred by the Mexican government on October 2, 1968.
This year, the UNAM has announced that its monumental altar will honor Emiliano Zapata, a Mexican revolutionary, to remember him 100 years after this death.
Zapata, one of Mexico's most respected revolutionaries and a champion of agrarianism, who fought in the Mexican Revolution. Zapata, along with other revolutionary leaders, signed the Plan of Ayala, which proposed returning stolen land to farmers and compensations. Zapata went on to create an agrarian commission to distribute the land and established a rural bank. For Zapata, the equal distribution of land among farmers was his main goal and adopted the slogan “Tierra y Libertad” (“Land and Liberty”).
The ofrendas will be available from November 1 to 3 at the Santo Domingo square, from 10 AM to 9 PM.
