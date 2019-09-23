23 | SEP | 2019

"Doctor Wagner" is arrested in Italy
He is a prominent member of the Sinaloa cartel - Photo: Edwin Montilva/REUTERS

23/09/2019
13:05
EFE
Mexico City
The U.S. government has requested his extradition

Elements of the Italian Border Police arrested Ramón Cristóbal Santoyo, a Mexican citizen when trying to take a plane at the Fiumicino Airport in Rome, towards Paris. The arrest was made because he had an arrest warrant issued by the United States and Interpol authorities for crimes related to drug trafficking.

The Border Police said the arrest was made on August 20, just before Santoyo boarded the flight to the French capital, where he would stop on his way to Mexico. They claim that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) issued the arrest warrant since 2016.

Ramón Cristóbal Santoyo, known as "Doctor Wagner," is one of the main leaders behind cocaine trafficking from Mexico to the United States and an important member of the Sinaloa Cartel, which was led by Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, who was sentenced to life in prison in the United States.

Ramón Cristóbal Santoyo is already in an Italian prison, where he will wait for Italian justice to examine the request for extradition issued by the United States government.

