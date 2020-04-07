07 | ABR | 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic could exacerbate domestic violence
The COVID-19 pandemic could exacerbate domestic violence
If you are a victim of domestic violence, please call 911 and report the crime - Photo: File Photo/EL UNIVERSAL

The COVID-19 pandemic could exacerbate domestic violence

English
07/04/2020
14:56
Mexico City
Pedro Villa y Caña, Alberto Morales
Gender-based violence and domestic violence prevail in Mexico

Interior Minister Olga Sánchez Cordero said that now that people are required to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this could worsen domestic violence situations at home, as a result of overcrowding and the economic crisis. The increase in domestic violence cases will have a bigger impact on low-income women and children.   

Now, in order to prevent domestic violence, Minister Sánchez Cordero said the federal government will launch a national campaign to prevent violence in the incoming days.  

Additionally, Mexico’s Insitute for Women (Inmujeres) has been sharing numbers where women can report domestic violence in each state, as well as promoting gender equality at home, especially during a time when entire families spend the quarantine together. 

If you are a victim of domestic violence, please call 911

