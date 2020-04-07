The COVID-19 pandemic could exacerbate domestic violence

Leer en español

Interior Minister Olga Sánchez Cordero said that now that people are required to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this could worsen domestic violence situations at home, as a result of overcrowding and the economic crisis. The increase in domestic violence cases will have a bigger impact on low-income women and children.

Now, in order to prevent domestic violence, Minister Sánchez Cordero said the federal government will launch a national campaign to prevent violence in the incoming days.

Additionally, Mexico’s Insitute for Women (Inmujeres) has been sharing numbers where women can report domestic violence in each state, as well as promoting gender equality at home, especially during a time when entire families spend the quarantine together.

Recuerda que ante cualquier emergencia puedes llamar al #911 y a las diferentes líneas telefónicas según tu entidad federativa.

Conócelas y tenlas a la mano para apoyo psicológico, jurídico y atención en caso de violencia. No estás sola. #ContingenciaSinViolencia #MéxicoUnido pic.twitter.com/kHDmIjyNQ1 — Inmujeres México (@inmujeres) April 5, 2020

La situación de salud actual en el país, hace más propensa la #Violencia hacia las #Mujeres, #Niñas y #Adolescentes. Recuerda que ante cualquier emergencia puedes llamar al #911. Nadie tiene derecho a lastimarte. #MéxicoUnido#SanaDistancia pic.twitter.com/uY3x4w1Bkc — Inmujeres México (@inmujeres) April 5, 2020

Para muchas mujeres el tiempo en casa puede convertirse en violencia.

Procuremos construir espacios de comunicación, respeto y armonía.#QuédateEnCasaYa#MéxicoUnido

AlasParaElCambio pic.twitter.com/3PhzFdZsea — Inmujeres México (@inmujeres) April 5, 2020

If you are a victim of domestic violence, please call 911.

