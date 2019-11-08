Are you ready for EDC Mexico 2020?

Leer en español

Over 120 artists, David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, and Tïesto among them, will make up the lineup of the 2020 Electronic Daisy Carnival to take place in the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

For the first time, the EDC will be three-days long on February 28 and 29 and March 1.

Artists such as Jax Jones, Yellow Claw, and Headhunterz will perform in seven stages, the biggest of which will be 120 meters wide and 30 meters long.

There will be a 360 degrees stage in which Zedd, Vini Vici, and Borgore will perform. Latin sounds will be represented by Wuki, Softest Hard, Giuseppe Ottaviani, and Craig Connelly.

During the last edition of EDC Mexico, there were 230 thousand attendees during the two days of the festival.

Tickets for the three days of the 2020 edition are already available.

