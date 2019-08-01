Amazon opens new distribution center in Mexico

Leer en español

On Wednesday, July 31st, Alfredo del Mazo, governor of the State of Mexico, along with Luis Correa, Director of Operations of Amazon in Mexico and several other local officials and leaders of the community of Tepotzotlán, opened the new center of the e-commerce company in the State of Mexico called MEX3.

Amazon’s new facilities have almost 100,000 square meters, and are part of one of the four buildings that the company owned by Jeff Bezos has in the State of Mexico. Together, the buildings represent a total investment of more than USD $125 million.

“We are very excited to have created more than 3,000 jobs in the region until now, and specifically 1,500 in this distribution center, all of them with excellent opportunities, competitive wages in the industry, and integral benefits that are received from the first day of work,” said Luis Correa.

Inside this new center, essential processes take place so that each one of the orders made from the website in the country is attended faster so that the delivery can be made as soon as possible to the customer. First, a receiving process takes place in which all products arrive at the center to be scanned and thus generate an inventory; a fun fact is that objects are organized according to their time of arrival, so on the same shelf there can be toys, books, perfumes or videogames. In addition, small products are organized in bookcases, just as the company did in its beginning, when it focused on selling books.

“It’s very interesting to see what happens in Amazon after buying something; one cannot imagine what is behind this system of logistics, organization, distribution and quality review to be able to deliver the products to the customer,” said Alfredo del Mazo Maza, “We’re very happy that there is this kind of confidence in the State of Mexico and today we can be here and witness the setting up of this distribution center.”

In addition to generating new job opportunities in the state, Amazon also has a history of supporting the regions where it operates, reason why the company announced a donation of MXN $1 million that will be used to support schools and educational programs.

“We are very happy for the support we have received and proud of being apple to open our doors, for the first time, to the community so that they have the opportunity to see the magic behind the scenes of the purchases in Amazon.com.mx,” said Luis Correa, “Besides this opening, in Amazon we’re committed with the State of Mexico and Tepotzotlán, and that is why we’re donating MXN $1 million to students of the state, to impulse their future.”

Having another building allows the company to generate a much faster customer service, but also to offer a wider range of products available. “Our objective is to bring more new products. Our selection now is of 50 million things to chose from, but nationwide we can bring much more and keep growing. As the demand and the need increases, we’re going to improve in speed and efficiency,” concluded Correa.