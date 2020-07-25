Aeroméxico to return 19 leased aircraft amid U.S. bankruptcy process

Leer en español

As part of its financial restructuring process under the U.S. Chapter 11, Grupo Aeroméxico for the early termination of lease contracts that involve the return of 19 aircraft to their corresponding lessors.

Such equipment are not part of the airline’s strategic fleet under the current conditions of the market.

They are five Boeing 737-800, five Boeing 737-700, and nine Embraer E-170-LR, as well as four GE CF34- 8E5 engines.

This action is part of the measures the company is implementing on a timely basis to make its fleet more efficient and hence, consolidate a feasible and profitable commercial platform in front of the new economic reality after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended: Nissan to lay off 200 Mexican workers over the COVID-19 crisis

A court hearing took place on July 23 to solve motion, which resulted in the approval of the termination of such contracts according to the company’s request.

Aeroméxico will follow the guidelines authorized by the court and the logistic aspects that are agreed on with the lessors for the organized return of the equipment.

The measure will allow reducing costs related to the leasing and maintenance of the aircraft and is part of the efforts to streamline the fleets of the airline’s subsidiaries that operate under the brands Aeroméxico and Aeroméxico Connect.

This measure does not affect the airline’s plan and program of destinations and strategic frequencies-

Last June 30, Aeroméxico began a volunteer process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Act, which is being carried out in an orderly way while the firm keeps on operating and offering its services by applying health and hygiene standards, hirings the good and services suppliers required for its ordinary operation,

Recommended: How will COVID-19 affect the Mexican economy?

Aeroméxico files for bankruptcy

Like many airlines throughout the world, Aeroméxico has been affected by a decline in travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hence, on June 30, Mexican airline Aeroméxico announced it had filed for U.S. Chapter 11 reorganization, a form of bankruptcy in which the carrier can keep operating while its debts and obligations are sorted out.

In a statement, Aeroméxico wrote that “many leading airlines throughout the world have used Chapter 11 to strengthen their financial position, and they continue to be solid companies that serve passengers across the world now. That is what we intend to do.”

According to Aeroméxico, Chapter 11 is a legal process that allows companies to restructure financially and operationally in a court-supervised setting while continuing to operate.

mp