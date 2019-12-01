01 | DIC | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

4 suspects arrested in connection with the LeBarón massacre
4 suspects arrested in connection with the LeBarón massacre
Today, the LeBarón family protested against crime and violence in Mexico - Photo: Christian Chavez/AP

01/12/2019
14:37
Newsroom
Mexico City
Diana Lastiri, Carina García, Manuel Espino, Alexis Ortiz
The LeBarón family is set to meet with President López Obrador tomorrow

According to a statement released by Mexico's Attorney General, authorities arrested three suspects linked to the massacre of nine members of the LeBarón family, a breakaway Mormon community that settled in Mexico over 100 years ago, earlier today.

Last month, federal authorities arrested a man in relation to the massacre of three women and six children in Bavispe, Sonora.

The statement explains that authorities have obtained essential information and evidence in regards to the case.

The statement issued by the Attorney General's Office adds that FBI agents have been involved in the investigations.

Nevertheless, Julián LeBarón, who participated in a demonstration against violence in Mexico today, said he hasn't been informed about the arrests made earlier today and expects to receive more information tomorrow, as he and the LeBarón family will meet with President López Obrador tomorrow.

gm
 

