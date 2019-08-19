4 serial rapists have been arrested in Mexico City in the last 6 months

Leer en español

Rape, sexual abuse, and sexual attacks against women have increased during the last six months, especially when taking taxis. For this reason, Central Bureau of Investigation for the Attention of Sex Crimes from the Mexico City Attorney General's Office has arrested four taxis drivers who match with the profile of serial rapists; at least 21 victims have recognized and reported them as their attackers.

Officers identified the profile of these serial rapists and their victims, as well as their modus operandi: they look for women outside clubs or offices, they act in a friendly manner, when women get distracted they threaten them with a gun and rape them inside the taxi.

Although these women take the taxis in neighborhoods considered as safe and upper class such as Roma, Condesa, Nápoles, and Santa Fe, they were abused in the Álvaro Obregón borough.

According to María Concepción Prado, the head of the bureau, the borough lacks lighting, surveillance cameras or police cars, and there are multiple alleys; all these factors make it easier for these criminals to abuse women.

The victims are young women between 20 and 25, women “who go clubbing,” who are attractive, and who are by themselves.

“We found four cases of serial rapists, all of them were taxi drivers, they had a total of 21 victims and six investigations, with a defined profile, the abuses are perpetrated in the Álvaro Obregón borough, despite the victims taking the taxi in other locations.”

The official explained that “there are several cases, after being robbed the taxi drivers rape the victims. For example, we have one, it was the equivalent of rape, that means he introduced an object [inside them] and then abandoned them. This one is known as the polite one because women declared that he was very friendly with them and that after attacking the, he seemed apologetic.”

Authorities also identified and arrested Juan Carlos “N”, a serial rapist in the Condesa neighborhood, a 35-year-old taxi driver who operated at night. His victims have medium-light skin tone, thin, and middle-upper class. He is accused of at least six crimes.

The official claimed that the protocols to act after a rape is reported have improved. She said that women are no longer revictimized during the procedures.



