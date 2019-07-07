24 artisanal Mexican chocolates are ranked among the best in America

Mexico and South America are known for being cacao's place of origin. Now, their chocolatiers produce some of the finest, most complex, and delicious chocolates in the world.

In Mexico, cacao was enjoyed before colonial times and was deemed as a gift from the gods.

In the last years, Mexican chocolatiers have recovered traditional flavors and methods, but they have also innovated the industry by using exotic ingredients to create these delicacies, for which they have been awarded numerous national and international prizes.

This year, the International Chocolate Awards announced the winners of the Americas Bean-to-Bar and Chocolatier Competition Winners 2019.

The International Chocolate Awards is an independent competition recognizing excellence in fine chocolate making and in the products made with fine chocolate. As the World’s only fully independent international fine chocolate competition, it aims to support companies producing fine chocolate and chocolatiers, small companies and artisans working with fine chocolate. By helping these markets to grow and develop, it also aims to support the farmers that grow fine cacao.

The Mexican chocolates included in the list are:

Plain/origin dark chocolate bars:

Silver medal: Wolter – Agua Selva 72%

Micro-batch – Plain/origin dark chocolate bars:

Silver medal: Feliu Chocolate – Criollo Rioja

Silver medal: Kakaw Museo – Kakaw Museo – Tulipan 72

Silver medal: Le Caméléon – So. Xo. – Root 7 Blanco Jaguar 100%

Silver medal: Ta.Cho taller de chocolate – “Dos Cielos” 71% Finca “El Rocío”

Bronze medal: Feliu Chocolate – Flor de un Día 70%

Bronze medal: Mucho Chocolate – Arroyo Hondo IV

Bronze medal: Mucho Chocolate – Emiliano Almendra Blanca

Bronze medal: Mucho Chocolate – Finca La Rioja

Bronze medal: Que Bo! Chocolatería Mexicana Evolutiva – 72% Berriozábal

Bronze medal: Que Bo! Chocolatería Mexicana Evolutiva – 72% Comitán

Bronze medal: Que Bo! Chocolatería Mexicana Evolutiva – 72% Tuxtla

Micro-batch – Plain/origin milk chocolate bars:

Silver medal: Que Bo! Chocolatería Mexicana Evolutiva – 55% Teopisca

Plain/origin white chocolate bars:

Silver medal: Wolter – Chelo Caramelo

Dark chocolate bars with inclusions or pieces:

Silver medal: Wolter – Chicatana Criollo 70%

Milk chocolate ganaches or truffles:

Gold medal: Le Caméléon – Cremoso de chapulines

Bronze medal: Que Bo! Chocolatería Mexicana Evolutiva – Bombón de Naranja y Romero

Bronze medal: Wolter – Black Chai Truffle

Milk chocolate dragées, enrobed whole nuts:

Bronze medal: Que Bo! Chocolatería Mexicana Evolutiva – Grageas de almendra con cardamomo

Micro-batch – Plain/origin dark chocolate bars:

Gold medal – Kakaw Museo – Tulipan 72

Plain/origin dark chocolate bars:

Gold medal – 100%: Le Caméléon – So. Xo. – Root 7 Blanco Jaguar 100%

Plain/origin white chocolate bars:

Special – Caramelized: Wolter – Chelo Caramelo

Dark chocolate bars with inclusions or pieces:

Special – Gastronomic: Wolter – Chicatana Criollo 70%

Milk chocolate ganaches or truffles:

Special – Gastronomic: Le Caméléon – Cremoso de chapulines

