Venden plátano con cinta de aislar por 120 mil dls en Art Basel Miami
La galería francesa Perrotin vendió el día de hoy dos piezas de arte contemporáneo del artista Maurizio Cattelan. Las obras consisten en un plátano pegado sobre una pared blanca con cinta de aislar. La obra se titula “Comedian” y es la primera pieza en 15 años que el artista italiano expone en Art Basel Miami.
El dueño de la galería declaró que los plátanos son un símbolo de comercio mundial, así como un elemento clásico para el humor.
The talk of the town in Miami right now is Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian,” a banana duct taped to the wall. Two have already sold for $120,000 at Perrotin read more, including about the banana my husband, @nnddmmyy, hung on his dorm wall for two years, on Artnet News, link in bio @artnet @galerieperrotin @mauriziocattelan @artbasel #art #conceptualart #banana #sculpture #artbasel #artbaselmiamibeach #artbaselmiami #artfair #artgallery #artwork #whatisart #isthisart #miami #miamibeach #florida #miamiflorida #mauriziocattelan #perrotin #galerieperrotin #artist #bananapeel #ducttape #artnetnews #artcollector #vippreview #artjournalism #artjournalist #openingday #artgallery #gallery #artworld
La pieza ofrece una reflexión sobre el valor que se le da a los objetos. Según se lee en la publicación de Instagram de la galería, la idea surgió en la mente del artista hace un año.
En aquel entonces, Cattelan buscaba crear una escultura con forma de banana, por lo que durante sus viajes siempre compraba una y la pegaba en la pared del hotel para inspirarse.
Previo al resultado final, el artista hizo varias versiones: una de resina, una en bronce y una segunda en versión en bronce cubierta con pintura. Sin embargo, la idea del plátano real no lo abandonó y decidió llevarlo así a Art Basel Miami.
Maurizio Cattelan's new sculpture 'Comedian' at Art Basel Miami marks the artist's first major debut at an art fair in over 15 years! Comprised of a real banana affixed to the wall with a piece of duct tape, this new work is no different than Cattelan's hyper-realistic sculptures lampooning popular culture and offer a wry commentary on society, power, and authority. In the same vein as Cattelan's America (2016), this piece offers insight into how we assign worth and what kind of objects we value. The idea of this work came to the artist’s mind a year ago. Back then, Cattelan was thinking of a sculpture that was shaped like a banana. Every time he traveled, he brought a banana with him and hung it in his hotel room to find inspiration. He made several models: first in resin, then in bronze and in painted bronze for finally coming back to the initial idea of a real banana. Discover it on our booth D24! — Art Basel Miami Beach Perrotin Booth D24 December 5 – 9, 2019 — #MaurizioCattelan #ArtBaselMiami #ArtBaselMiamiBeach #ArtBasel #Perrotin — Courtesy Maurizio Cattelan.
Las piezas vendidas no incluyen instrucciones específicas sobre qué hacer cuando la fruta se descomponga.
La obra de Cattelan se caracteriza por su irreverencia y por causar polémica, ya que el artista busca ser lo más abierto posible, pero a la vez mantenerse incomprehensible, como alguna vez declaró.
fjb