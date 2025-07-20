El arrepentimiento de Trump con Putin / Trump's regret with Putin

A finales de febrero Trump regañaba en una transmisión en vivo desde la Casa Blanca al presidente Zelensky de Ucrania por “jugar con la tercera guerra mundial”.

En cambio, la semana pasada Trump declaró que “Putin está matando a mucha gente” y que está “considerando muy seriamente la posibilidad de imponer nuevas sanciones a Rusia”.

¿Cómo pasó Trump de presionar a Zelensky para hacer concesiones a Rusia a colocar ahora la presión sobre Putin? ¿Qué llevó a este cambio?

En febrero parecía que el objetivo de Trump era que Zelensky aceptará algunas exigencias cercanas a las posiciones de Putin para poner fin a la guerra en Ucrania.

De hecho, la presión no solo fue verbal o diplomática, sino que detuvo la ayuda militar de Estados Unidos a Ucrania.

Muchos se sintieron desconcertados ante lo que percibían como una presión sobre la víctima del ataque para favorecer al perpetrador del ataque.

Pero había una lógica detrás de estas acciones.

Trump creía que las sanciones de Biden y la Unión Europea habían conducido a Putin a fortalecer sus vínculos con China y a su vez, que el costo de la guerra prolongada entre Rusia-Ucrania, era insostenible para Estados Unidos.

Trump quería ofrecer incentivos a Putin para detener su acercamiento a Xi Jinping y evitar así la consolidación de una alianza que fortalecería a China, justo cuando Trump había desencadenado una supuesta guerra comercial contra su rival mundial antihegemónico.

Sin embargo, ha quedado claro que Trump había llegado tarde y que las circunstancias y toda medida que pudiera ofrecer para despertar el interés de Putin, sería demeritada.

Por ejemplo, Trump no puede ofrecer a Putin comprar petróleo ruso porque Estados Unidos satisface por sí mismo su demanda y se ha transformado en un exportador importante.

En cambio, China sí que visualiza para su beneficio el petróleo ruso, por lo que la alianza con Putin facilita su acceso y dominio a esos recursos.

Hay a su vez otros factores que han cambiado el escenario y hacen pensar a Trump que Putin puede ser ahora más sensible a las sanciones económicas.

Lo más importante es que después de casi tres años de un desempeño económico sorprendentemente bueno, la economía rusa comienza a mostrar un deterioro acelerado.

Hasta ahora el más grande éxito de Putin fue que los rusos resientan muy poco las consecuencias de la guerra con Ucrania en su día a día.

Para ello Putin ha consumido aceleradamente los recursos del Fondo de Riqueza Nacional que se forma a partir de los excedentes de los ingresos por Gas y Petróleo.

De acuerdo con reportes de agencias internacionales, Putin se ha gastado en la guerra entre el 45% y el 60% de estos recursos.

Lo cual hace que cuente con menos recursos para estimular el crecimiento y sobre todo para dar estabilidad a la economía.

Si estos indicadores de Occidente son ciertos, el elevado gasto público ha estimulado el crecimiento de la inflación y ha estado acompañado de un descenso en los precios del petróleo, disminuyendo los ingresos del gobierno ruso.

Finalmente, algunos personajes clave del sector bancario ruso han advertido sobre una crisis financiera provocada por la acumulación de impagos en créditos a las personas y las empresas.

De acuerdo con estas versiones los créditos con problemas de pago abarcan una cantidad de aproximadamente 47 mil millones de dólares.

En estas condiciones, nuevas sanciones económicas pueden acelerar la llegada de una crisis financiera de grandes dimensiones a Rusia.

Justo en el ciclo en que Putin ha decidido intensificar sus ataques sobre Kiev y otras ciudades ucranianas y particularmente contra población y objetivos civiles.

El 13 de julio pasado, V. Putin ofreció una entrevista en el programa televisivo Times of India:

-”A principios del 2000 teníamos la ilusión de que los problemas entre la Unión Soviética y Occidente tenían su raíz en diferencias ideológicas. Estaban divididas las relaciones entre el régimen soviético y el orden democrático liberal liderado por Estados Unidos (...) Incluso cuando la Unión Soviética dejó de existir y ya no había ningún régimen comunista, el desprecio por el Estado y los intereses estratégicos de la Federación rusa persistió”.

-”Está claro que hasta que no nos afirmemos como una potencia verdaderamente independiente y soberana, capaz de defender nuestro propio futuro, nadie nos tomará en serio”.

-”Surgió la leyenda de que (Putin) era un tirano cruel, que estaba completamente loco, pero han callado cuando antiguos imperios (Gran Bretaña y Francia) han intentado subyugar a Rusia”.

-”Les presenté a mis colegas de Occidente mis evidencias, las aceptaron, y dijeron sí, las solucionaremos inmediatamente, y nada pasó. De hecho hicieron lo contrario”.

-“Ahora vamos a crear algo para nosotros mismos de la forma en que queremos y vivir según las reglas que hemos creado para nosotros mismos”.

Pocos días después, Trump expresa que Putin le ha decepcionado y anuncia el restablecimiento del suministro de armas para Ucrania, ha emplazado a Putin a reanudar negociaciones de paz con un plazo máximo de 50 días o enfrentar aranceles punitivos a su comercio mundial del 100%.

Recordemos que este arrepentimiento de Trump con respecto a sus posiciones originales pro V. Putin se da en el marco de tres coordenadas decisivas impulsadas por la Presidencia de Trump:

1) la mayoría de las naciones europeas han asumido la necesidad de invertir profusamente miles de millones de euros en sus propios sistemas de defensa y en mantener la defensa de Ucrania frente a la ofensiva de guerra rusa;

2) la intervención militar exitosa focalizada en Irán para diferir por varios años su capacidad de constituirse en potencia nuclear regional y

3) el respaldo estadounidense a la alianza e intereses geopolíticos de Israel en Oriente Próximo.

Giro de tuerca final.

En las declaraciones de la entrevista citada queda patente cómo asumió Vladimir Putin como una amenaza existencial para Rusia la expansión de la Unión Europea y la OTAN, marco de su disputa geopolítica con Occidente y particularmente contra Estados Unidos.

Es importante asumir que pase lo que pase con la guerra ruso-ucraniana y con el futuro régimen ruso y el destino político de V. Putin, Occidente y el mundo no pueden ni deben marginar a Rusia del futuro de la humanidad.

Con respecto a la coyuntura presidencial de Trump, debemos asumir que estamos ante dos personajes profundamente pragmáticos.

Mientras V. Putin -un ortodoxo, metódico y disciplinado para conseguir lo que quiere, de ahí que durante los más de tres años y seis meses de expedición bélica ruso-ucraniana (pensó que duraría tres días con sus generales portando en sus mochilas uniformes de gala prestos para festejar la fácil victoria de guerra), obligado a cambiar durante el devenir los motivos y justificación de su acción e involucrando a su país en una órbita de complejos objetivos de guerra, resistidos hasta ahora por Zelenski/Ucrania y naciones aliadas.

V. Putin sabe en qué momento y cómo decidirá detenerse para evitar (se) un desastre inmanejable o hacerlo ver como su victoria frente a su nación y frente al mundo, mientras Trump confirma a cada paso el carácter impredecible de su voluntad y resolución: su reloj revolucionario, impaciente, ya no le da para esperar demasiado al reloj político de guerra de V. Putin, de ahí su giro estratégico en su posición original en el que buscó congraciarse con él extremadamente y su frustración en no poder lograr que se distancie de Xi Jinping y saberse presa de la burla/cinismo de su homólogo ruso para frustrar negociaciones de paz.

¿El pragmático Vladimir Putin dejó pasar su mejor momento de victoria militar o tiempo político global en medio de la guerra prolongada y de desgaste, cuando Trump dejó a Ucrania sin defensas militares ni respaldo estadounidense y ciega en su órbita especial, postrada ante los embates de Rusia?

Así debemos ver el que recientemente se haya difundido por el Financial Times, un diálogo secreto que se efectuó justo un día después de la última llamada entre Trump y Putin en la que el mandatario ruso no dio ninguna señal de disposición a un alto al fuego: D. Trump le preguntó al presidente ucraniano V. Zelensky si “podría golpear las ciudades de Moscú y San Petersburgo”, a lo que contestó afirmativamente, si Estados Unidos le proporcionaba armas de largo alcance.

Veremos si en las próximas semanas se consolida este paso a posiciones de alto al fuego y eventualmente hacia la paz, o se abre más el compás tenebroso hacia una escalada de confrontación frontal con V. Putin y sus países aliados.

Pedro Isnardo De la Cruz es Doctor en Ciencias Políticas y Sociales. Publicó en 2017 Decisiones estratégicas presidenciales en EUA: El aprovechamiento de la ocasión en crisis de Seguridad nacional y Terrorismo. George W. Bush y Barack Obama (2001-2012). Es especialista en temas de sistema político electoral y seguridad pública y diseñó la metodología de análisis estratégico y cualitativo DISENSUM aplicada a campañas presidenciales.

José Antonio Dorantes es consultor en comunicación, relaciones públicas y manejo de crisis, con especialidad en el desarrollo de mensajes para activar cambios de percepción en el ámbito político, el cuidado de la salud y las finanzas personales. Tiene una certificación en Marketing Digital por la Columbia Business School y una en Leading Organizational Change por el Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Trump's regret with Putin

In late February Trump scolded in a live broadcast from the White House President Zelensky of Ukraine for “playing with World War III.”

Last week Trump declared that “Putin is killing a lot of people” and that he is “looking very seriously at imposing new sanctions on Russia.”

How did Trump go from pressing Zelensky to make concessions to Russia to now placing the pressure on Putin? What led to this shift?

In February it seems that Trump's goal was to get Zelensky to agree to some demands close to Putin's positions to end the war in Ukraine.

In fact, the pressure was not only verbal or diplomatic, but it stopped U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Many were puzzled by what they perceived as pressure on the victim of the attack to favor the perpetrator of the attack.

But there was a logic behind these actions.

Trump believed that sanctions by Biden and the European Union had led Putin to strengthen his ties with China and in turn, that the cost of the protracted Russia-Ukraine was unsustainable for the United States.

Trump wanted to offer incentives to Putin to stop his rapprochement with Xi Jinping and thus prevent the consolidation of an alliance that would strengthen China, just when Trump had unleashed a supposed trade war against his anti-hegemonic global rival.

However, it has become clear that Trump had arrived late and that the circumstances and any measures he could offer to arouse Putin's interest, would be demerited.

For example, Trump cannot offer Putin to buy Russian oil because the United States satisfies its demand on its own and has become a major exporter.

On the other hand, China does visualize Russian oil for its benefit, so the alliance with Putin facilitates its access and dominance over these resources.

There are in turn other factors that have changed the scenario and make Trump think that Putin may now be more sensitive to economic sanctions.

Most importantly, after nearly three years of surprisingly good economic performance, the Russian economy is beginning to show accelerated deterioration.

So far Putin's greatest success was that Russians resent very little of the consequences of the war with Ukraine in their day-to-day lives.

To this end, Putin has been rapidly consuming the resources of the National Wealth Fund, which is formed from the surplus of Oil and Gas revenues.

According to reports from international agencies, Putin has spent between 45% and 60% of these resources on the war.

This leaves him with fewer resources to stimulate growth and above all to provide stability to the economy.

If these Western indicators are true, high government spending has spurred inflation growth and has been accompanied by a decline in oil prices, decreasing Russian government revenues.

Finally, some key figures in the Russian banking sector have warned of a financial crisis caused by the accumulation of defaults on loans to individuals and companies.

According to these versions, the number of loans with payment problems amounts to approximately 47 billion dollars.

In these conditions, new economic sanctions may accelerate the arrival of a major financial crisis in Russia.

Just in the cycle when Putin has decided to intensify his attacks on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities and particularly on the population and civilian targets.

Last July 13, V. Putin gave an interview on the television program Times of India:

-"In the early 2000s we were under the illusion that the problems between the Soviet Union and the West were rooted in ideological differences. There were divided relations between the Soviet regime and the liberal democratic order led by the United States (...) Even when the Soviet Union ceased to exist and there was no longer any communist regime, the disregard for the state and the strategic interests of the Russian Federation persisted".

- “It is clear that until we assert ourselves as a truly independent and sovereign power, capable of defending our own future, no one will take us seriously.”

- “The legend arose that he (Putin) was a cruel tyrant, that he was completely insane, but they have been silent when former empires (Britain and France) have tried to subjugate Russia.”

- "I presented my colleagues in the West with my evidence, they accepted it, and said yes, we will solve it immediately, and nothing happened. In fact they did the opposite."

- “Now we are going to create something for ourselves the way we want to and live by the rules we have created for ourselves.”

A few days later, Trump expresses that Putin has disappointed him and announces the restoration of arms supplies to Ukraine, has summoned Putin to resume peace negotiations with a maximum deadline of 50 days or face punitive tariffs on his 100% global trade.

Let us recall this repentance by Trump with respect to his original pro-V. Putin is occurring against the backdrop of three decisive coordinates driven by the Trump Presidency:

1) most European nations have assumed the need to invest billions of Euros in their own defense systems and in maintaining the defense of Ukraine in the face of the Russian war offensive;

2) the successful military intervention focused on Iran to defer for years its ability to become a regional nuclear power; and

3) U.S. support for Israel's alliance and geopolitical interests in the Middle East.

It is clear from the statements of the above-mentioned interview how Vladimir Putin assumed as an existential threat to Russia the expansion of the European Union and NATO, the framework of his geopolitical dispute with the West and particularly against the United States.

It is important to assume that whatever happens with the Russian-Ukrainian war and with the future Russian regime and the political destiny of Vladimir Putin, the West and the world cannot and should not marginalize Russia from the future of humanity.

While V. Putin - an orthodox, methodical and disciplined to get what he wants, hence during the more than three years and six months of the Russian-Ukrainian war expedition (he thought it would last three days with his generals carrying in their backpacks dress uniforms ready to celebrate the easy war victory), forced to change during the course of time the motives and justification of his action and involving his country in an orbit of complex war objectives, so far resisted by Zelenski/Ukraine and allied nations.

V. Putin knows when and how he will decide to stop to avoid an unmanageable disaster or make it look like his victory in front of his nation and in front of the world. While Trump confirms at every step the unpredictability of his will: his impatient clock no longer gives him to wait too long for Putin's political war clock, hence his strategic shift in his original position in which he sought to get closer to Putin and his frustration in not being able to get him to distance from Xi Jinping and knowing he is prey to the cynicism of his Russian counterpart to thwart peace negotiations.

Did the pragmatic Vladimir Putin pass up his best moment of military victory or global political time in the midst of the protracted war of attrition, when Trump left Ukraine without military defenses or U.S. backing?

This is how we should look at the fact that the Financial Times recently published a secret dialogue that took place just a day after the last call between Trump and Putin in which the Russian leader gave no sign of readiness for a cease-fire: D. Trump asked Ukrainian President Zelensky if he “could hit the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg”, to which he replied in the affirmative, if the U.S. provided him with long-range weapons.

We shall see whether in the coming weeks this move to cease-fire positions and eventually towards peace will be consolidated, or whether the dark compass towards an escalation of frontal confrontation with V. Putin and his allied countries will be opened further.

Pedro Isnardo De la Cruz holds a PhD in Political and Social Sciences. He published in 2017 Presidential Strategic Decisions in the USA: Seizing the Occasion in National Security and Terrorism Crises. George W. Bush and Barack Obama (2001-2012). He is a specialist in electoral political system and public security issues and designed the strategic and qualitative analysis methodology DISENSUM applied to presidential campaigns.

José Antonio Dorantes is a consultant in communications, public relations and crisis management, specializing in the development of messages to activate changes in perception in the political arena, health care and personal finances. He holds a certification in Digital Marketing from Columbia Business School and one in Leading Organizational Change from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.