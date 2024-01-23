Premios Oscar 2024: Lista completa de nominados

"Oppenheimer", el drama de Christopher Nolan sobre las tribulaciones del padre de la bomba atómica, está al frente de la contienda por los Oscar con 13 nominaciones. Le siguen la surreal cinta de Yorgos Lanthimos "Pobres criaturas" con 11, en tanto que el drama "Los asesinos de la luna", de Martin Scorsese, llega con diez nominaciones a la noche más esperada de Hollywood.

Lista de nominados

Mejor película:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Mejor actor protagonista:

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Mejor actriz protagonista:

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Mejor actor de reparto:

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Mejor dirección:

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor things - Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Mejor guion original:

Anatomy of a Fall - Justin Triet, Arthur Harari

The Holdovers - David Hemingson

Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December - Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

Past Lives - Celine Song

Mejor guion adaptado:

American Fiction - Cord Jefferson

Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Mejor canción original:

The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken - Barbie

It Never Went Away - “American Symphony”

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? - Barbie

Mejor banda sonora:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor película internacional:

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

La sociedad de la nieve

La sala de profesores

The Zone of Interest

Mejor película animada:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor película documental:

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Mejor diseño de producción:

Barbie - Diseño de producción: Sarah Greenwood, Decoración de escenografía: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon - Diseño de producción: Jack Fish, Decoración de escenografía: Adam Willis

Napoleón - Diseño de producción: Arthur Max, Decoración de escenografía: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer - Diseño de producción: Ruth De Jong, Decoración de escenografía: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things - Diseño de producción: James Price y Shona Heath, Decoración de escenografía: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Mejor diseño de vestuario:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleón

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

La sociedad de la nieve

Mejor sonido:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Mejor edición:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor cinematografía:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejores efectos visuales:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleón

Mejor cortometraje de acción:

The After - Misan Harriman, Nicky Bentham

Invincible - Vincent René-Lortie, Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune - Lasse Lyskjaer Noer, Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue - Nazrin Choudhury, Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Wes Anderson, Steven Rales

Mejor cortometraje animado:

Letter to a pig - Tal Kantor, Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses - Jerusha Hess, Jared Hess

Our uniform - Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme - Stephanie Clément, Marc Rius

War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Oko - Dace Mullins, Brad Booker

Mejor cortometraje documental:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

