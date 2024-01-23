Premios Oscar 2024: Lista completa de nominados

Más Información
"Oppenheimer", el drama de Christopher Nolan sobre las tribulaciones del padre de la bomba atómica, está al frente de la contienda por los Oscar con 13 nominaciones. Le siguen la surreal cinta de Yorgos Lanthimos "Pobres criaturas" con 11, en tanto que el drama "Los asesinos de la luna", de Martin Scorsese, llega con diez nominaciones a la noche más esperada de Hollywood.
Lista de nominados
Mejor película:
American Fiction
Anatomy of a fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Mejor actor protagonista:
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Mejor actriz protagonista:
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Mejor actor de reparto:
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto:
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Mejor dirección:
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Mejor guion original:
Anatomy of a Fall - Justin Triet, Arthur Harari
The Holdovers - David Hemingson
Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
May December - Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik
Past Lives - Celine Song
Mejor guion adaptado:
American Fiction - Cord Jefferson
Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Mejor canción original:
The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken - Barbie
It Never Went Away - “American Symphony”
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? - Barbie
Mejor banda sonora:
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor película internacional:
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
La sociedad de la nieve
La sala de profesores
The Zone of Interest
Mejor película animada:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor película documental:
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor diseño de producción:
Barbie - Diseño de producción: Sarah Greenwood, Decoración de escenografía: Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon - Diseño de producción: Jack Fish, Decoración de escenografía: Adam Willis
Napoleón - Diseño de producción: Arthur Max, Decoración de escenografía: Elli Griff
Oppenheimer - Diseño de producción: Ruth De Jong, Decoración de escenografía: Claire Kaufman
Poor Things - Diseño de producción: James Price y Shona Heath, Decoración de escenografía: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Mejor diseño de vestuario:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleón
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
La sociedad de la nieve
Mejor sonido:
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Mejor edición:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor cinematografía:
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejores efectos visuales:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleón
Mejor cortometraje de acción:
The After - Misan Harriman, Nicky Bentham
Invincible - Vincent René-Lortie, Samuel Caron
Knight of Fortune - Lasse Lyskjaer Noer, Christian Norlyk
Red, White and Blue - Nazrin Choudhury, Sara McFarlane
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Wes Anderson, Steven Rales
Mejor cortometraje animado:
Letter to a pig - Tal Kantor, Amit R. Gicelter
Ninety-Five Senses - Jerusha Hess, Jared Hess
Our uniform - Yegane Moghaddam
Pachyderme - Stephanie Clément, Marc Rius
War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Oko - Dace Mullins, Brad Booker
Mejor cortometraje documental:
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
