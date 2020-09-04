The Rolling Stones lanza "Goats Head Soup 2020" con un tema inédito

Goats Head Soup 2020 is out now - link in bio! This classic album has been restored to its full glory with a new stereo album mix, sourced from the original session files. Featuring three previously unheard tracks - ‘Criss Cross’, ‘Scarlet’, ft. Jimmy Page and ‘All The Rage’ - plus demos, outtakes, live performances and more! The album is available across multiple formats, including expansive 4LP & 4CD boxsets, limited edition clear vinyl and even cassette tape. #therollingstones #goatsheadsoup2020 #experiencegoatsheadsoup #outnow

