The Rolling Stones lanza "Goats Head Soup 2020" con un tema inédito

The Rolling Stones publica este viernes "Goats Head Soup 2020", reedición expandida de su famoso álbum de 1973. La nueva edición de su undécimo disco llega en distintos formatos e incluye un tema inédito, "All the Rage", acompañado de un lyric vídeo.
Además de esa canción, el nuevo álbum contiene dos sencillos, “Criss Cross” y “Scarlet”, que han cosechado mucho éxito desde su lanzamiento el pasado julio. Este último se grabó en octubre de 1974 con la participación de Jimmy Page y Rick Grench junto a Mick Jagger y a Keith Richards. La nueva versión gustó tanto que lleva más de 4 semanas en lo alto de la lista de Radio 2 de la BBC.
Junto a estas tres canciones, el disco– en formato CD Deluxe o en ediciones en vinilo- incluye también “Brussels Affair”, el álbum en vivo de 15 temas grabados en un concierto de Bélgica en otoño de 1973, tras la edición del disco a finales de agosto.
Este disco, muy buscado y mezclado por Bob Clearmountain, anteriormente solo estaba disponible en la serie de grabaciones en vivo de la sección pirata de los Rolling Stones en 2012.
“Goats Head Soup” fue el álbum de estudio número 11 de los Stones, con portada de David Bailey y grabado entre Jamaica, Los Ángeles y Londres. Fue además su última colaboración con el productor Jimmy Miller.
The Rolling Stones pushed for Angie to be the lead single release on Goats Head Soup but Atlantic - the distributor of Rolling Stones Records, wasn’t on the same page at first. “Atlantic did not want to take Angie as the single off Goats Head - they really wanted another Brown Sugar, rather than a ballad - and there were some heated arguments before we all agreed on that choice.” - Marshall Chess, President Rolling Stones Records Angie went straight to the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 5 on the UK singles chart. The song was also a No. 1 hit in both Canada and Australia for five weeks each and topped the charts in many countries throughout Europe and the rest of the world. Goats Head Soup 2020 out tomorrow, order now - link in bio. #therollingstones #experiencegoatsheadsoup #goatsheadsoup2020 #angie
