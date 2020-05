Por el coronavirus, el Hollywood Bowl cancela su temporada de verano

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that all upcoming LA Phil-presented concerts for the 2020 season have been canceled. This is to protect our audiences, musicians, employees, and community from the spread of COVID-19, consistent with and in response to the latest guidance from public health officials. The Hollywood Bowl is managed by the LA Phil, a non-profit organization. If you are able, please consider donating your tickets to support the LA Phil’s work enriching lives through our music and learning and community programs including YOLA. Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to sharing the music we all love with you in the future. Please visit our link in bio to learn more.

