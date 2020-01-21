Metallica rinde homenaje al papá de su exbajista Cliff Burton
Los integrantes de Metallica han dedicado unas bonitas palabras a Ray Burton, el padre del que fuera su bajista Cliff Burton, fallecido a los 94 años.
"Durante 38 años, fuimos afortunados por tener la energía, sabiduría y luz de Ray en nuevas vidas. Su eterna juventud con su impulso, positividad y sonrisa implacable fueron increíblemente poderosos y tremendamente honestos", remarca la banda.
Y aún añade: "De costa a costa y también en el extranjero, la cara radiante de Ray nos saludaba regularmente, ofrecía calidez y anclaje a nuestros viajes, y cuando se trataba de toda la familia de banda, equipo y fans de Metallica, nos veía a todos como propios".
MR. RAY BURTON Mr. Ray Burton is a hero of mine In earthly form, his end of the line He weathered many a difficult storm A strong compass true and gracefully worn To his last breath, I’ve not met a more positive man And to his son there was not a more loyal fan So he leaves the material world to be with his sons and wife I feel so very blessed to have had him grace my life In earthly form, his end of the line Mr. Ray Burton is a hero of mine May peace be yours. Love and Respect, James Orion 2013 Photos by @rosshalfin
"El hecho de que haya fallecido deja un sentimiento indefinible de tristeza y pérdida, pero igualmente, sabemos que Ray no querría que nos lamentáramos por mucho tiempo", termina el grupo, recordando así al padre de su legendario bajista Cliff Burton, muerto a los 24 años en plena gira del grupo en 1986 en un accidente de su autobús.
Tras el fallecimiento de su hijo, Ray se mantuvo como un gran seguidor de Metallica, asistiendo a multitud de sus conciertos. Esto le hizo ganarse el cariño de los muchos fans de la banda.
Ray incluso estuvo presente y dio un breve discurso cuando el grupo ingresó en el Rock and Roll Hall of Fame en 2009 ante los dos bajistas posteriores de Metallica, Jason Newsted y Robert Trujillo.
In my 55 years of existing on this earth I've met so many wonderful people, and not so wonderful people. In recent times, and most definitely since I've been in Metallica, I've been asked who is an inspiration to me and/or who do I aspire to be like, and my reply is, “I want to be like Mr. Ray Burton!” Ray is the father we all want, or need to have; his positive energy, and support for how and what we do is a powerful gift that he blessed us with. Always smiling, and always telling it like it is; someone to learn from. Ray's love for all styles of music was passion driven, telling me about various big band jazz artists from his youth, sharing his thoughts on how and why these musicians were so special. I'll always remember him telling my son, "You practicing, you playing piano Tye, remember that's very important for your music; Cliff played piano all the time." My family, the Metallica family, and the world will miss Ray Burton, that goes without saying. Ray was a warrior, and would want us to face life the way he has, with that desire to be the best you can be from the inside out, stay humble, and keep smiling! We love you, and we will miss you Ray. R.I.P Robert
