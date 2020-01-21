Metallica rinde homenaje al papá de su exbajista Cliff Burton
21 | ENE | 2020

Metallica rinde homenaje al papá de su exbajista Cliff Burton
Metallica rinde homenaje al papá de su exbajista Cliff Burton

Espectáculos
21/01/2020
19:59
Europa Press
Los integrantes de Metallica despidieron con un homenaje a Ray Burton, padre de Cliff Burton, quien fue el bajista de la banda hasta 1986

Los integrantes de Metallica han dedicado unas bonitas palabras a Ray Burton, el padre del que fuera su bajista Cliff Burton, fallecido a los 94 años.

"Durante 38 años, fuimos afortunados por tener la energía, sabiduría y luz de Ray en nuevas vidas. Su eterna juventud con su impulso, positividad y sonrisa implacable fueron increíblemente poderosos y tremendamente honestos", remarca la banda.
 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lots of love Ray. May you finally be with Cliff and Jan. Kirk

Una publicación compartida de Metallica (@metallica) el

También lee: Metallica pospone sus conciertos

Y aún añade: "De costa a costa y también en el extranjero, la cara radiante de Ray nos saludaba regularmente, ofrecía calidez y anclaje a nuestros viajes, y cuando se trataba de toda la familia de banda, equipo y fans de Metallica, nos veía a todos como propios".

 

"El hecho de que haya fallecido deja un sentimiento indefinible de tristeza y pérdida, pero igualmente, sabemos que Ray no querría que nos lamentáramos por mucho tiempo", termina el grupo, recordando así al padre de su legendario bajista Cliff Burton, muerto a los 24 años en plena gira del grupo en 1986 en un accidente de su autobús.

También lee: Metallica dona 250 mil euros a hospital pediátrico

Tras el fallecimiento de su hijo, Ray se mantuvo como un gran seguidor de Metallica, asistiendo a multitud de sus conciertos. Esto le hizo ganarse el cariño de los muchos fans de la banda.

Ray incluso estuvo presente y dio un breve discurso cuando el grupo ingresó en el Rock and Roll Hall of Fame en 2009 ante los dos bajistas posteriores de Metallica, Jason Newsted y Robert Trujillo.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In my 55 years of existing on this earth I've met so many wonderful people, and not so wonderful people. In recent times, and most definitely since I've been in Metallica, I've been asked who is an inspiration to me and/or who do I aspire to be like, and my reply is, “I want to be like Mr. Ray Burton!” Ray is the father we all want, or need to have; his positive energy, and support for how and what we do is a powerful gift that he blessed us with. Always smiling, and always telling it like it is; someone to learn from. Ray's love for all styles of music was passion driven, telling me about various big band jazz artists from his youth, sharing his thoughts on how and why these musicians were so special. I'll always remember him telling my son, "You practicing, you playing piano Tye, remember that's very important for your music; Cliff played piano all the time." My family, the Metallica family, and the world will miss Ray Burton, that goes without saying. Ray was a warrior, and would want us to face life the way he has, with that desire to be the best you can be from the inside out, stay humble, and keep smiling! We love you, and we will miss you Ray. R.I.P Robert

Una publicación compartida de Metallica (@metallica) el

nrv

