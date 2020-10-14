Los Billboard Music Awards y sus ganadores en tiempo real

La pandemia puso en aprietos a la entrega de los Billboard Music Awards 2020, pero por fin y adaptándose a las recomendaciones dio inicio la entrega del galardón a lo más importante de la música mundial.

Por tercer año consecutivo Kelly Clarkson es la encargada de dirigir la entrega de los premios, una noticia que lleno de felicidad a la cantante de éxitos como “Stronger”, “Because of you”, “Piece by piece” y muchos más.

Billie Eilish fue la primera en abrir los premios al ser reconocida como la Artista Top Billboard 200. Pero por si esto fuera poco, la cantante de "Lovely" también fue reconicida como la Mejor Artista Femenina.

"Gracias por creer en mí, aun no sé por qué lo hacen, nunca creí merecer esto es increíble cuando recibes este tipo de premios", aseguró

El ganador como el Mejor Artista Hot 100 de los Billboard fue Lil Nas X, quien recibió su premio emocionado que hasta perdió por un momento la ubicación del micrófono.

Luke Combs, quien se encuentra en el Dolby Theatre, de Los Ángeles, en donde se está realizando la entrega, fue considerado como el mejor en la categoría de country.



Lizzo le quitó a Post Malone y a Billie Eilish una de las categorías importantes de la noche, ya que se llevó el reconocimiento a la artista que más ventas ha obtenido en el años.

De un total de 55 categorías, en esta ocasión es Post Malone, quien encabeza la lista de nominados y aquí te decimos quiénes son:

Billboard Music Awards 2020: Lista Completa de Nominados



Mejor Artista



Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift



Mejor Álbum (Top 200 Billboard)



When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)

thank u, next (Ariana Grande)

Free Spirit (Khalid)

Hollywood's Bleeding (Post Malone)

Lover (Taylor Swift)



Mejor Nuevo Artista



DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch



Mejor Artista Femenina



Billie Eilish (Ganadora)

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift



Mejor Artista Masculino



DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran



Mejor Duo/Grupo



BTS

Dan and Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic at the Disco



Canción Top Hot 100



Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”



Premio Billboard al Mejor Logro



Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles



Artista Top Billboard 200



Drake

Billie Eilish (Ganadora)

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift



Artista Top Hot 100



DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X (Ganador)

Post Malone



Mejor Artista en Streaming



DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott



Mejor artista con ventas de canciones principales



Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo (Ganadora)

Post Malone

Taylor Swift



Mejor Artista en la Radio



Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone



Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales



BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande



Mejor Artista en Tour



Elton John

Metallica

Pink

Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran



Mejor Artista R&B



Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd



Mejor Artista R&B Femenina



Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker



Mejor Artista R&B Masculino



Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd



Mejor Tour R&B



B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid



Mejor Artista Rap



DaBaby

Juice Wrld

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch



Mejor Artista Rap Femenina



Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion



Mejor Artista Rap Masculino



DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone



Mejor Tour de Rap



Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott



Mejor Artista Country



Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan and Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett



Mejor Artista Country Femenina



Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood



Mejor Artista Country Masculino



Kane Brown

Luke Combs (Ganador)

Thomas Rhett



Mejor Dúo/Grupo Country



Dan and Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion



Mejor Tour Country



Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait



Mejor Artista Rock



Imagine Dragons

Panic at the Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots



Mejor Tour de Rock



Elton John

Metallica

Rolling Stones



Mejor Artista Latino



Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J BALVIN

Ozuna

Romeo Santos



Mejor Artista de Dance/Electrónica



Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

ILLENIUM

Marshmello



Mejor Artista Cristiano



Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King and Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West



Mejor Artista Gospel



Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West



Mejor Soundtrack



Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12 (Melanie Martinez)

The Dirt (Motley Crue)



Mejor Álbum R&B



Homecoming: The Live Album Beyoncé

Changes, Justin Bieber

Indigo, Chris Brown

Free Spirit, Khalid

Over It, Summer Walker



Mejor Álbum de Rap



KIRK, DaBaby

Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

So Much Fun, Young Thug



Mejor Álbum Country



Experiment, Kane Brown

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

GIRL, Maren Morris

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen



Mejor Álbum de Rock



III, The Lumineers

We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Fear Inoculum, Tool

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend



Mejor Álbum Latino



Oasis, J BALVIN y Bad Bunny

Gangalee, Farruko

11:11, MALUMA

Utopia, Romeo Santos

Sueños, Sech



Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica



TIM, Avicii

World War Joy, The Chainsmokers

Ascend, ILLENIUM

Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello

Different World, Alan Walker



Mejor Álbum Cristiano



Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music

Only Jesus, Casting Crowns

People, Hillsong United

Victorious, Skillet

Jesus Is King, Kanye West



Mejor Álbum de Gospel



Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers

The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell

Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir

Jesus Is King, Kanye West



Mejor Canción en Streaming



Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca, "Ran$om”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”



Canción más vendida



Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton, “God's Country”



Mejor Canción en Radio



Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don't Care”



Mejor Colaboración



Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don't Care”



Mejor Canción R&B



Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Doja Cat & Tyga, “Juicy”

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Good as Hell”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”



Mejor Canción Rap



Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca, "Ran$om”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone, “Wow”



Mejor Canción Country



Dan and Shay ft. Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Old Dominion, “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton, “God's Country”

Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”



Mejor Canción Rock



Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD, Travis Barker, “I Think I’m Okay"

Panic at the Disco, "Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Twenty One Pilots, “Chlorine”

Twenty One Pilots, “The Hype”



Mejor Canción Latina



Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, J BALVIN, “China”

Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaita”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, “Con Calma”

Jhay Cortez, J BALVIN, Bad Bunny, “No Me Conoce”

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”



Mejor Canción Dance/Electrónica



Black Eyed Peas & J BALVIN, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”

Ellie Goulding & Diplo ft. Swae Lee, "Close To Me”

ILLENIUM & Jon Bellion, “Good Things Fall Apart”

Kygo & Whitney Houston, “Higher Love”

Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES, “Here With Me”



Mejor Canción Cristiana



Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, “Raise A Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle, “Rescue”

For King and Country, “God Only Knows”

Kanye West, “Follow God”



Mejor Canción Gospel



Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

Kanye West, “Closed on Sunday”

Kanye West, “Follow God”

Kanye West, “On God”

Kanye West, “Selah”

rad

