Los Billboard Music Awards y sus ganadores en tiempo real

Estos son los galardonados con el premio más codiciado en la música mundial

Los Billboard Music Awards 2020
Espectáculos 14/10/2020 19:06 Redacción Ciudad de México Actualizada 20:06

La pandemia puso en aprietos a la entrega de los Billboard Music Awards 2020, pero por fin y adaptándose a las recomendaciones dio inicio la entrega del galardón a lo más importante de la música mundial.

Por tercer año consecutivo Kelly Clarkson es la encargada de dirigir la entrega de los premios, una noticia que lleno de felicidad a la cantante de éxitos como “Stronger”,  “Because of you”, “Piece by piece” y muchos más.

Billie Eilish fue la primera en abrir los premios al ser reconocida como la Artista Top Billboard 200.  Pero por si esto fuera poco, la cantante de "Lovely" también fue reconicida como la Mejor Artista Femenina

"Gracias por creer en mí, aun no sé por qué lo hacen, nunca creí merecer esto es increíble cuando recibes este tipo de premios", aseguró

 

El ganador como el Mejor Artista Hot 100 de los Billboard fue Lil Nas X, quien recibió su premio emocionado que hasta perdió por un momento la ubicación del micrófono.

Luke Combs, quien se encuentra en el Dolby Theatre, de Los Ángeles, en donde se está realizando la entrega, fue considerado como el mejor en la categoría de country.
 
Lizzo le quitó a Post Malone y a Billie Eilish una de las categorías importantes de la noche, ya que se llevó el reconocimiento a la artista que más ventas ha obtenido en el años.

De un total de 55 categorías, en esta ocasión es Post Malone, quien encabeza la lista de nominados y aquí te decimos quiénes son:

Billboard Music Awards 2020: Lista Completa de Nominados 
 
Mejor Artista 
 
    Billie Eilish 
    Jonas Brothers 
    Khalid 
    Post Malone 
    Taylor Swift 
 
Mejor Álbum (Top 200 Billboard) 
 
    When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) 
    thank u, next (Ariana Grande) 
    Free Spirit (Khalid) 
    Hollywood's Bleeding (Post Malone) 
    Lover (Taylor Swift) 
 
Mejor Nuevo Artista 
 
    DaBaby 
    Billie Eilish 
    Lil Nas X 
    Lizzo 
    Roddy Ricch 
 
Mejor Artista Femenina 
 
    Billie Eilish (Ganadora)
    Ariana Grande 
    Halsey 
    Lizzo 
    Taylor Swift 
 
Mejor Artista Masculino 
 
    DaBaby 
    Khalid 
    Lil Nas X 
    Post Malone 
    Ed Sheeran 
 
Mejor Duo/Grupo 
 
    BTS 
    Dan and Shay 
    Jonas Brothers 
    Maroon 5 
    Panic at the Disco 
 
Canción Top Hot 100 
 
    Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved” 
    Billie Eilish, “bad guy” 
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” 
    Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” 
    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita” 
 
Premio Billboard al Mejor Logro 
 
    Mariah Carey 
    Luke Combs 
    Lil Nas X 
    Harry Styles 
 
Artista Top Billboard 200 
 
    Drake 
    Billie Eilish (Ganadora) 
    Khalid 
    Post Malone 
    Taylor Swift 
 
Artista Top Hot 100 
 
    DaBaby 
    Billie Eilish 
    Khalid 
    Lil Nas X  (Ganador)
    Post Malone 
 
Mejor Artista en Streaming 
 
    DaBaby 
    Billie Eilish 
    Lil Nas X  
    Post Malone 
    Travis Scott 
 
Mejor artista con ventas de canciones principales 
 
    Billie Eilish 
    Lil Nas X 
    Lizzo (Ganadora)
    Post Malone 
    Taylor Swift 
 
Mejor Artista en la Radio 
 
    Jonas Brothers 
    Khalid 
    Lizzo 
    Shawn Mendes 
    Post Malone 
 
Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales 
 
    BTS 
    Billie Eilish 
    EXO 
    GOT7 
    Ariana Grande 
 
Mejor Artista en Tour 
 
    Elton John 
    Metallica 
    Pink 
    Rolling Stones 
    Ed Sheeran 
 
Mejor Artista R&B 
 
    Chris Brown 
    Khalid 
    Lizzo 
    Summer Walker 
    The Weeknd 
 
Mejor Artista R&B Femenina 
 
    Beyoncé 
    Lizzo 
    Summer Walker 
 
Mejor Artista R&B Masculino 
 
    Chris Brown 
    Khalid 
    The Weeknd 
 
Mejor Tour R&B 
 
    B2K 
    Janet Jackson 
    Khalid 
 
Mejor Artista Rap 
 
    DaBaby 
    Juice Wrld 
    Lil Nas X 
    Post Malone 
    Roddy Ricch 
 
Mejor Artista Rap Femenina 
 
    Cardi B 
    City Girls 
    Megan Thee Stallion 
 
Mejor Artista Rap Masculino 
 
    DaBaby 
    Lil Nas X 
    Post Malone 
 
Mejor Tour de Rap 
 
    Drake 
    Post Malone 
    Travis Scott 
 
Mejor Artista Country 
 
    Kane Brown 
    Luke Combs 
    Dan and Shay 
    Maren Morris 
    Thomas Rhett 
 
Mejor Artista Country Femenina 
 
    Maren Morris 
    Kacey Musgraves 
    Carrie Underwood 
 
Mejor Artista Country Masculino 
 
    Kane Brown 
    Luke Combs (Ganador)
    Thomas Rhett 
 
Mejor Dúo/Grupo Country 
 
    Dan and Shay 
    Florida Georgia Line 
    Old Dominion 
 
Mejor Tour Country 
 
    Eric Church 
    Florida Georgia Line 
    George Strait 
 
Mejor Artista Rock 
 
    Imagine Dragons 
    Panic at the Disco 
    Tame Impala 
    Tool 
    Twenty One Pilots 
 
Mejor Tour de Rock 
 
    Elton John 
    Metallica 
    Rolling Stones 
 
Mejor Artista Latino 
 
    Anuel AA 
    Bad Bunny 
    J BALVIN 
    Ozuna 
    Romeo Santos 
 
Mejor Artista de Dance/Electrónica 
 
    Avicii 
    The Chainsmokers 
    DJ Snake 
    ILLENIUM 
    Marshmello 
 
Mejor Artista Cristiano 
 
    Lauren Daigle 
    Elevation Worship 
    For King and Country 
    Hillsong United 
    Kanye West 
 
Mejor Artista Gospel 
 
    Kirk Franklin 
    Koryn Hawthorne 
    Tasha Cobbs Leonard 
    Sunday Service Choir 
    Kanye West 
 
Mejor Soundtrack 
 
    Aladdin 
    Descendants 3 
    Frozen II 
    K-12 (Melanie Martinez) 
    The Dirt (Motley Crue) 
 
Mejor Álbum R&B 
 
    Homecoming: The Live Album Beyoncé 
    Changes, Justin Bieber 
    Indigo, Chris Brown 
    Free Spirit, Khalid 
    Over It, Summer Walker 
 
Mejor Álbum de Rap 
 
    KIRK, DaBaby 
    Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld 
    Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone 
    Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch 
    So Much Fun, Young Thug 
 
Mejor Álbum Country 
 
    Experiment, Kane Brown 
    What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs 
    GIRL, Maren Morris 
    Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett 
    If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen 
 
Mejor Álbum de Rock 
 
    III, The Lumineers 
    We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot 
    The Slow Rush, Tame Impala 
    Fear Inoculum, Tool 
    Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend 
 
Mejor Álbum Latino 
 
    Oasis, J BALVIN y Bad Bunny 
    Gangalee, Farruko 
    11:11, MALUMA 
    Utopia, Romeo Santos 
    Sueños, Sech 
 
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica 
 
    TIM, Avicii 
    World War Joy, The Chainsmokers 
    Ascend, ILLENIUM 
    Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello 
    Different World, Alan Walker 
 
Mejor Álbum Cristiano 
 
    Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music 
    Only Jesus, Casting Crowns 
    People, Hillsong United 
    Victorious, Skillet 
    Jesus Is King, Kanye West 
 
Mejor Álbum de Gospel 
 
    Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin 
    Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers 
    The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell 
    Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir 
    Jesus Is King, Kanye West 
 
Mejor Canción en Streaming 
 
    Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance” 
    Billie Eilish, “bad guy” 
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” 
    Lil Tecca, "Ran$om” 
    Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” 
 
Canción más vendida 
 
    Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved” 
    Billie Eilish, “bad guy” 
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” 
    Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” 
    Blake Shelton, “God's Country” 
 
Mejor Canción en Radio 
 
    Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved” 
    Jonas Brothers, “Sucker” 
    Khalid, “Talk” 
    Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” 
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don't Care” 
 
Mejor Colaboración 
 
    Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance” 
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” 
    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita” 
    Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” 
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don't Care” 
 
Mejor Canción R&B 
 
    Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance” 
    Doja Cat & Tyga, “Juicy” 
    Khalid, “Talk” 
    Lizzo, “Good as Hell” 
    The Weeknd, “Heartless” 
 
Mejor Canción Rap 
 
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” 
    Lil Tecca, "Ran$om” 
    Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” 
    Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” 
    Post Malone, “Wow” 
 
Mejor Canción Country 
 
    Dan and Shay ft. Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” 
    Maren Morris, “The Bones” 
    Old Dominion, “One Man Band” 
    Blake Shelton, “God's Country” 
    Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses” 
 
Mejor Canción Rock 
 
    Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar” 
    Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD, Travis Barker, “I Think I’m Okay" 
    Panic at the Disco, "Hey Look Ma, I Made It” 
    Twenty One Pilots, “Chlorine” 
    Twenty One Pilots, “The Hype” 
 
Mejor Canción Latina 
 
    Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, J BALVIN, “China” 
    Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaita” 
    Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, “Con Calma” 
    Jhay Cortez, J BALVIN, Bad Bunny, “No Me Conoce” 
    Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, “Otro Trago” 
 
Mejor Canción Dance/Electrónica 
 
    Black Eyed Peas & J BALVIN, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” 
    Ellie Goulding & Diplo ft. Swae Lee, "Close To Me” 
    ILLENIUM & Jon Bellion, “Good Things Fall Apart” 
    Kygo & Whitney Houston, “Higher Love” 
    Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES, “Here With Me” 
 
Mejor Canción Cristiana 
 
    Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, “Raise A Hallelujah” 
    Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, “Nobody” 
    Lauren Daigle, “Rescue” 
    For King and Country, “God Only Knows” 
    Kanye West, “Follow God” 
 
Mejor Canción Gospel 
 
    Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory” 
    Kanye West, “Closed on Sunday” 
    Kanye West, “Follow God” 
    Kanye West, “On God” 
    Kanye West, “Selah” 

