Grammy 2023: Esta es la lista de nominados

La ceremonia de premiación está prevista para el 5 de febrero en Los Ángeles

Grammy 2023: Esta es la lista de nominados
Archivo.
Espectáculos 15/11/2022 14:56 AP Actualizada 14:56
— Álbum del año: “Voyage”, ABBA; “30”, Adele; “Un verano sin ti”, Bad Bunny; “Renaissance”, Beyoncé; “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige; “In These Silent Days”, Brandi Carlile; “Music of the Spheres”, Coldplay; “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar; “Special”, Lizzo; “Harry’s House”, Harry Styles.

— Grabación del año: “Don’t Shut Me Down”, ABBA; “Easy on Me”, Adele; “Break My Soul”, Beyoncé; “Good Morning Gorgeous”, Mary J. Blige; “You and Me on the Rock”, Brandi Carlile con Lucius; “Woman”, Doja Cat; “Bad Habit”, Steve Lacy; “The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar; “About Damn Time”, Lizzo; “As It Was”, Harry Styles.

— Canción del año (premio a los compositores): “abcdefu”, Sara Davis, GAYLE y Dave Pittenger; “About Damn Time”, Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin y Theron Makiel Thomas; “All Too Well (10 Minute Version – The Short Film)”, Liz Rose y Taylor Swift; “As It Was”, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon y Harry Styles; “Bad Habit”, Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby y Steve Lacy; “Break My Soul”, Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant y Christopher A. Stewart; “Easy on Me”, Adele Adkins y Greg Kurstin; “God Did”, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts y Nicholas Warwar; “The Heart Part 5”, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar y Matt Schaeffer; “Just Like That”, Bonnie Raitt.

— Mejor nuevo artista: Anitta; Omar Apollo; DOMi & JD Beck; Muni Long; Samara Joy; Latto; Månekskin; Tobe Nwigwe; Molly Tuttle; Wet Leg.

— Compositor del año: Amy Allen; Nija Charles; Tobia Jesso Jr.; The-Dream; Laura Veltz.

— Mejor interpretación pop solista: “Easy on Me”, Adele; “Moscow Mule”, Bad Bunny; “Woman”, Doja Cat; “Bad Habit”, Steve Lacy; “About Damn Time”, Lizzo; “As It Was”, Harry Styles.

— Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupo: “Don’t Shut Me Down”, ABBA; “Bam Bam”, Camila Cabello con Ed Sheeran; “My Universe”, Coldplay y BTS; “I Like You (A Happier Song)”, Post Malone y Doja Cat; “Unholy”, Sam Smith y Kim Petras.

— Mejor album pop vocal: “Voyage”, ABBA; “30”, Adele; “Music of the Spheres”, Coldplay; “Special”, Lizzo; “Harry’s House”, Harry Styles.

— Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional: “Higher”, Michael Bublé; “When Christmas Comes Around…”, Kelly Clarkson; “I Dream of Christmas” (Extended), Norah Jones; “Evergreen”, Pentatonix; “Thank You”, Diana Ross.

— Mejor álbum dance/electrónico: “Renaissance”, Beyoncé; “Fragments”, Bonobo; “Diplo”, Diplo; “The Last Goodbye”, ODESZA; “Surrender”, Rufus Du Sol.

Lee también: Beyoncé empata a su esposo Jay-Z, tienen el récord de más nominados al Grammy

— Mejor álbum de rock: “Dropout Boogei”, The Black Keys; “The Boy Named If”, Elvis Costello and the Imposters; “Crawler”, Idles; “Mainstream Sellout”, Machine Gun Kelly; “Patient Number 9”, Ozzy Osbourne; “Lucifer on the Sofa”, Spoon.

— Mejor álbum de música alternativa: “WE”, Arcade Fire; “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe You”, Big Thief; “Fossora”, Björk; “Wet Leg”, Wet Leg; “Cool It Down”, Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

— Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo: “Operation Funk”, Cory Henry; “Gemini Rights”, Steve Lacy; “Drones”, Terrace Martin; “Starfruit”, Moonchild; “Red Ballon”, Tank and the Bangas.

— Mejor álbum de R&B: “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Deluxe, Mary J. Blige; “Breezy” (Deluxe), Chris Brown; “Black Radio III”, Robert Glasper; “Candydrip”, Lucky Daye; “Watch the Sun”, PJ Morton.

— Mejor álbum de rap: “God Did”, DJ Khaled; “I Never Liked You”, Future; “Come Home the Kids Miss You”, Jack Harlow; “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar; “It’s Almost Dry”, Pusha T.

— Mejor álbum country: “Growing Up”, Luke Combs; “Palomino”, Miranda Lambert; “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville”, Ashley McBryde; “Humble Quest”, Maren Morris; “A Beautiful Time”, Willie Nelson.

— Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: “The Evening: Live at Apparatus”, The Baylor Project; “Linger Awhile”, Samara Joy; “Fade to Black”, Carmen Lundy; “Fifty”, The Manhattan Transfer con the WDR Funkhausorchester; “Ghost Song”, Cécile McLorin Salvant.

— Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: “New Standards Vol. 1”, Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton y Matthew Stevens; “Live in Italy”, Peter Erskine Trio; “LongGone”, Joshua Redman, Brad Mehidau, Christian McBride y Brian Blade; “Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival”, Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese y Esperanza Spalding; “Parallel Motion”, Yellowjackets.

— Mejor álbum de latin jazz: “Fandango At The Wall In New York”, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra con The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective; “Crisálida”, Danilo Pérez con The Global Messengers; “If You Will”, Flora Purim; “Rhythm & Soul”, Arturo Sandoval; “Música De Las Américas”, Miguel Zenón.

— Mejor álbum góspel: “Die to Live”, Maranda Curtis; “Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)”, Ricky Dillard; “Clarity”, DOE; “Kingdom Book One Deluxe”, Maverick City Music y Kirk Franklin; “All things New”, Tye Tribbett.

— Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea: “Lion”, Elevation Worship; “Breathe”, Maverick City Music; “Life After Death”, TobyMac; “Always”, Chris Tomlin; “My Jesus”, Anne Wilson.

— Mejor álbum pop latino: “Aguilera”, Christina Aguilera; “Pasieros”, Rubén Blades y Boca Livre; “De Adentro Pa Afuera”, Camilo; “Viajante”, Fonseca; “Dharma +”, Sebastián Yatra.

— Mejor álbum de música urbana: “Trap Cake, Vol. 2”, Rauw Alejandro; “Un verano sin ti”, Bad Bunny; “Legendaddy”, Daddy Yankee; “La 167”, Farruko; “The Love & Sex Tape”, Maluma.

— Mejor álbum latino de rock o alternativo: “El alimento”, Cimafunk; “Tinta y tiempo”, Jorge Drexler; “1940 Carmen”, Mon Laferte; “Alegoría”, Gaby Moreno; “Los años salvajes”, Fito Paez; “Motomami”, Rosalía.

— Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejana): “Abeja reina”, Chiquis; “Un canto por México - El musical”, Natalia Lafourcade; “La reunión (Deluxe)”, Los Tigres Del Norte; “EP #1 Forajido”, Christian Nodal; “Qué ganas de verte (Deluxe)”, Marco Antonio Solís.

— Mejor álbum latino tropical: “Pa’lla Voy”, Marc Anthony; “Quiero verte feliz”, La Santa Cecilia; “Lado A Lado B”, Víctor Manuelle; “Legendario”, Tito Nieves; “Imágenes latinas”, Spanish Harlem Orchestra; “Cumbiana II”, Carlos Vives.

— Mejor álbum de reggae: “The Kalling”, Kabaka Pyramid; “Gifted”, Koffee; “Scorcha”, Sean Paul; “Third Time’s the Charm”, Protoje; “Come Fly Wid Mi”, Shaggy.

— Mejor álbum de declamación de poesía: “Black Men Are Precious”, Ethelbert Miller; “Call Us What We Carry: Poems”, Amanda Gorman; “Hiding in Plain View”, Malcolm-Jamal Warner; “The Poet Who Sat By the Door”, J. Ivy; “You Will be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.”, Amir Sulaiman.

— Mejor álbum de comedia: “The Closer”, Dave Chappelle; “Comedy Monster”, Jim Gaffigan; “A Little Brains, a Little Talent”, Randy Rainbow; “Sorry”, Louis CK; “We All Scream”, Patton Oswalt.

— Mejor banda sonora compilada para un medio audiovisual: “Elvis”; “Encanto”; “Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2); “Top Gun: Maverick”; “West Side Story”.

— Mejor canción compuesta para un medio audiovisual: “Be Alive” de “King Richard”, Beyoncé y Darius Scott Dixson; “Carolina” de “Where the Crawdads Sing”, Taylor Swift; “Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”, Bloodpop y Stefani Germanotta; “Keep Rising” de “The Woman King”, Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito y Jessy Wilson; “Nobody Like U” de “Turning Red”, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell; “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” de “Encanto”, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

— Mejor banda sonora para un medio audiovisual: “The Batman”, Michael Giacchino; “Encanto”, Germaine Franco; “No Time to Die”, Hans Zimmer; “The Power of the Dog”, Jonny Greenwood; “Succession: Season 3”, Nicholas Britell.

— Productor del año, no clásico: Jack Antonoff; Dan Auerbach; Boi-1da; Dahi; Dernst “D’mile” Emile II.

— Mejor video musical: “Easy on Me”, Adele; “Yet to Come”, BTS; “Woman”, Doja Cat; “The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar; “As It Was”, Harry Styles; “All Too Well: The Short Film”, Taylor Swift.

— Mejor película musical: “Adele One Night Only”; “Our World”; “Billie Eilish Live at the O2”; “Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)”; “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”; “A Band A Brotherhood A Barn”.

— Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos: “Aliens: Fireteam Elite”, Austin Wintory; “Assasin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok”, Stephanie Economou; “Call of Duty: Vanguard”, Bear McCreary; “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy”, Richard Jacques; “Old World”, Christopher Tin.
 

Grammy 2023 lista de nominados Grammy 2023
