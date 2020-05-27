Karla Souza presume amorosamente su segundo embarazo
Karla Souza reveló hoy que se encuentra embarazada por segunda ocasión y lo hizo de una manera muy especial.
La actriz de "¿Qué culpa tiene el niño?" y "Nosotros los nobles" utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para anunciar que espera otro bebé mientras carga a su primogénita, Gianna.
"Aquellos de ustedes que ya vieron el módulo uno de #Unleashed ya lo saben, pero la construcción de este curso también ha coincidido con mi embarazo . La apertura de una manera tan profunda mientras se crea la vida ha sido un gran regalo y me siento honrada de seguir compartiendo, creciendo y "desatando" contigo durante las próximas cuatro semanas", escribió la actriz.
Those of you who have already watched module one of #Unleashed already know this, but building this course has also coincided with my pregnancy Opening up in such a deep way while creating life has been such a gift and I’m honored to continue sharing, growing, and UNLEASHING with you all over the course of the next four weeks.
Souza pasó los primeros meses de su embarazo sin revelar nada, ya que luce un embarazo adelantado.
En cuanto al módulo al que se refiere Souza, se trata de su primer curso que está impartiendo en línea, que lleva como tíitulo "Unleashed: A Journey Back To Ourselves". El cual consiste en que las personas interesadas descubran cómo es que el aprendizaje que les han dado desde una edad temprana moldea los pensamientos, decisiones y experiencias a lo largo de la vida.
La histrión trabajó, según ella, durante 10 meses preparando el curso que está impartiendo en estos momentos y ese fue el periodo en el cual realizó cambios en su vida y uno de ellos es a espera de su segundo hijo.
I’m so excited to share what I’ve been working on for the last 10 months. A lot has been changing for me over this time, from the #htgawmfinale to my very first online course “UNLEASHED: A Journey Back To Ourselves”! Over the course of a month, you’ll learn how what we’re taught from an early age shapes our thoughts, decisions, and experiences, whether you realize it or not. And while it’s not easy for me to discuss these things publicly, together we can learn to be more of who we are, and less of who the world has told us to be. I considered waiting to release this program because of everything happening right now. I wanted to be super intentional about what energy I was putting out into the world. Ultimately, it occurred to me that this might be EXACTLY what many of us need at this moment. My hope is that you’ll find this helpful. The link is in my bio! #UNLEASHED
