Eugenio Derbez lamenta la muerte de Raquel Welch: "Conquistó el corazón de todos"

Descanse en paz #RaquelWelch / I am deeply saddened by the passing of Raquel Welch. She conquered not just Hollywood, but everyone’s heart. I had the privilege of working with her on what would end up being her last movie "How To Be A Latin Lover" #RIP pic.twitter.com/FwidTLBQDU

— Eugenio Derbez (@EugenioDerbez) February 16, 2023