Billboard Music Awards 2022: Dónde verlos y quiénes son los nominados

Luego de que 2021 fuera un año complicado para el mundo y para la música, los Billboard Music Awards tuvieron una entrega híbrida y será hasta este domingo cuando la entrega de premios regresa a la normalidad.

Los premios Billboard se llevarán a cabo en el MGM Grand de Las Vegas, Nevada, en Estados Unidos y serán transmitidos completamente en vivo y además de celebrar lo mejor de la música, también es una entrega que se distingue por las presentaciones musicales en vivo.

Para este 2022, la entrega será conducido por Sean Diddy Combs y se realizará un homenaje a la carrera de Mary J. Blige con el premio de Billboard Icon Award, quien también se presentará en vivo en el show.

Además, los premios contarán en total serán 16 espectáculos repartidos a lo largo de la noche, provenientes de varios géneros musicales. De particular interés es la presentación de Silk Sonic, dúo que triunfó en los Grammys el mes pasado al llevarse cuatro galardones.

Travis Scott, Becky G, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion y Rauw Alejandro. A ellos se unen Elle King y Miranda Lambert, Maxwell, Morgan Wallen, Machine Gun Kelly, Dan + Shay, Burna Boy, Latto, Silk Sonic y Florence + Machine.

El cantante británico Ed Sheeran - nominado en nueve categorías - también hará una presentación en los Billboard Music Awards, aunque de manera remota.

Esta será la primera aparición pública de Travis Scott desde el incidente del festival Astroworld, en el que las cosas se salieron de control y desafortunadamente varias personas perdieron la vida.

Será a través de TNT que los amantes de la música podrán disfrutar de esta entrega que se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 15 de mayo y se emitirá completamente en vivo para América Latina y Estados Unidos. En México, la transmisión dará inicio a las 19:00 horas.

No solo los intérpretes de canciones subirán al escenario y los Billboard Music Awards han juntado a un interesante grupo de músicos para presentar los premios, entre los que destacan la cantante brasileña Anitta, el productor DJ Khaled y la supermodelo Heidi Klum.

Los nominados

Mejor artista

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Artista nuevo

Givon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Mejor Artista Masculino

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Mejor Artista Femenino

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Dúo/Grupo

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)

Mejor Artista Billboard 200

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Artista Top Hot 100

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Las mejores Artistas en streaming

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Aristas en ventas

Adele

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Artista de Radio

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Artista Top Billboard Global 200

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Mejor artista mundial de Billboard

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Mejor Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Mejor artista de R&B

Doja Cat

Givon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Mejor artista masculino de R&B

GIVON

Khalid

The Weeknd

Mejor artista femenina de R&B

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Mejor tour de R&B

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Mejor artista del rap

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Mejor artista masculino de rap

Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Mejor artista femenina de rap

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Mejor tour de rap

Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Mejor artista country

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Mejor artista masculino de country

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Mejor artista femenino de country

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Mejor dúo/grupo country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Mejor tour country

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour)

Mejor artista de rock

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Twenty one pilots

Mejor tour de rock

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Mejor artista latino

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Mejor artista masculino latino

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Mejor artista femenina latina

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Mejor dúo/grupo latino

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Mejor tour latino

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Mejor artista de dance/electrónica

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

Mejor artista de música cristiana

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

Ye

Mejor artista gospel

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, "30"

Doja Cat, "Planet Her"

Drake, "Certified Lover Boy"

Morgan Wallen, "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Olivia Rodrigo, "SOUR"

Mejor soundtrack

"Arcane League of Legends"

"Encanto"

"In The Heights"

"Sing 2

"tick, tick...BOOM!"

Mejor álbum de R&B

Doja Cat, "Planet Her"

Givon, "When It's All Said and Done... Take Time"

Silk Sonic, "An Evening With Silk Sonic"

Summer Walker, "Still Over It"

The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"

Mejor álbum rap

Drake, "Certified Lover Boy"

Moneybagg Yo, "A Gangsta's Pain"

Rod Wave, "SoulFly"

The Kid LAROI, "F*CK LOVE"

Ye, "Donda"

Mejor álbum country

Florida Georgia Line, "Life Rolls On"

Lee Brice, "Hey World"

Taylor Swift, "Fearless (Taylor's Version)"

Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)"

Walker Hayes, "Country Stuff: The Album"

Mejor álbum de rock

AJR, "OK ORCHESTRA"

Coldplay, "Music Of The Spheres"

Imagine Dragons, "Mercury - Act 1

John Mayer, "Sob Rock"

twenty one pilots, "Scaled And Icy"

Mejor álbum latino

Eslabón Armado, "Cortavenas"

J Balvin, "Jose"

Kali Uchis, "Sin Miedo"

Karol G, "KG0516

Rauw Alejandro, "Vice Versa"

Mejor álbum dance/electrónica

C418, "Minecraft - Volume Alpha"

FKA twigs, "CAPRISONGS"

ILLENIUM, "Fallen Embers"

Porter Robinson, "Nurture"

RÜFÜS DU SOL, "Surrender"

Mejor álbum de música cristiana

Carrie Underwood, "My Savior"

CeCe Winans, "Believe For It"

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, "Old Church Basement"

Phil Wickham, "Hymn Of Heaven"

Ye, "Donda"

Mejor álbum gospel

CeCe Winans, "Believe For It"

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, "Old Church Basement"

Maverick City Music, "Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition"

Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM, "move your heart."

Ye, "Donda"

Top Canción Hot 100

Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"

Top Canción Streaming

Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"

Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"

Canción más vendida

BTS, "Butter"

BTS,"Permission to Dance"

Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"

Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

Top Canción Radial

Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"

Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"

Mejor colaboración

Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVON, "Peaches"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"

Top Billboard Global 200 Canción

Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"

Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"

Mejor canción de Billboard Global

BTS, "Butter"

Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"

Lil Nas X, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"

Mejor canción viral

Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

GAYLE, "abcdefu"

Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"

Masked Wolf, "Astronaut In The Ocean"

Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

Mejor canción de R&B

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, «You Right»

Givon, «Heartbreak Anniversary»

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givon, «Peaches»

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), «Leave The Door Open»

WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems, "Essence"

Mejor canción rap

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, "Knife Talk"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"

Masked Wolf, "Astronaut In The Ocean"

Polo G, "RAPSTAR"

Mejor canción country

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"

Luke Combs, "Forever After All"

Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

Mejor canción rock

Coldplay X BTS, "My Universe"

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Imagine Dragons, "Follow You"

Måneskin, "Beggin'"

THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole, "Meet Me At Our Spot"

Mejor canción latina

Aventura x Bad Bunny, "Volví"

Bad Bunny, "Yonaguni"

Farruko, "Pepas"

Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"

Rauw Alejandro, "Todo De Ti"

Mejor canción dance/electrónica

Elton John y Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"

Farruko, "Pepas"

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, "You"

Tiësto, "The Business"

Travis Scott & HVME, "Goosebumps"

Mejor canción cristiana

Anne Wilson, "My Jesus"

Ye, "Hurricane"

Ye, "Moon"

Ye, "Off The Grid"

Ye, "Praise God"

Mejor canción gospel

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, "Jireh"

Ye, "Hurricane"

Ye, "Moon"

Ye, "Off The Grid"

Ye, "Praise God"



