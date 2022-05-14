Billboard Music Awards 2022: Dónde verlos y quiénes son los nominados

Luego de que 2021 fuera un año complicado para el mundo y para la música, los Billboard Music Awards tuvieron una entrega híbrida y será hasta este domingo cuando la entrega de premios regresa a la normalidad.
Los premios Billboard se llevarán a cabo en el MGM Grand de Las Vegas, Nevada, en Estados Unidos y serán transmitidos completamente en vivo y además de celebrar lo mejor de la música, también es una entrega que se distingue por las presentaciones musicales en vivo.
Para este 2022, la entrega será conducido por Sean Diddy Combs y se realizará un homenaje a la carrera de Mary J. Blige con el premio de Billboard Icon Award, quien también se presentará en vivo en el show.
Además, los premios contarán en total serán 16 espectáculos repartidos a lo largo de la noche, provenientes de varios géneros musicales. De particular interés es la presentación de Silk Sonic, dúo que triunfó en los Grammys el mes pasado al llevarse cuatro galardones.
Travis Scott, Becky G, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion y Rauw Alejandro. A ellos se unen Elle King y Miranda Lambert, Maxwell, Morgan Wallen, Machine Gun Kelly, Dan + Shay, Burna Boy, Latto, Silk Sonic y Florence + Machine.
El cantante británico Ed Sheeran - nominado en nueve categorías - también hará una presentación en los Billboard Music Awards, aunque de manera remota.
Esta será la primera aparición pública de Travis Scott desde el incidente del festival Astroworld, en el que las cosas se salieron de control y desafortunadamente varias personas perdieron la vida.
Será a través de TNT que los amantes de la música podrán disfrutar de esta entrega que se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 15 de mayo y se emitirá completamente en vivo para América Latina y Estados Unidos. En México, la transmisión dará inicio a las 19:00 horas.
No solo los intérpretes de canciones subirán al escenario y los Billboard Music Awards han juntado a un interesante grupo de músicos para presentar los premios, entre los que destacan la cantante brasileña Anitta, el productor DJ Khaled y la supermodelo Heidi Klum.
Mejor artista
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Artista nuevo
Givon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Mejor Artista Masculino
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Mejor Artista Femenino
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top Dúo/Grupo
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
Mejor Artista Billboard 200
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Artista Top Hot 100
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Las mejores Artistas en streaming
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Aristas en ventas
Adele
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Artista de Radio
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Artista Top Billboard Global 200
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Mejor artista mundial de Billboard
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Mejor Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Mejor artista de R&B
Doja Cat
Givon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Mejor artista masculino de R&B
GIVON
Khalid
The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenina de R&B
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Mejor tour de R&B
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Mejor artista del rap
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Mejor artista masculino de rap
Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Mejor artista femenina de rap
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor tour de rap
Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Mejor artista country
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
Mejor artista masculino de country
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Mejor artista femenino de country
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Mejor dúo/grupo country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Mejor tour country
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour)
Mejor artista de rock
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Twenty one pilots
Mejor tour de rock
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Mejor artista latino
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Mejor artista masculino latino
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Mejor artista femenina latina
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
Mejor dúo/grupo latino
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Mejor tour latino
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Mejor artista de dance/electrónica
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto
Mejor artista de música cristiana
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Lauren Daigle
Ye
Mejor artista gospel
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele, "30"
Doja Cat, "Planet Her"
Drake, "Certified Lover Boy"
Morgan Wallen, "Dangerous: The Double Album"
Olivia Rodrigo, "SOUR"
Mejor soundtrack
"Arcane League of Legends"
"Encanto"
"In The Heights"
"Sing 2
"tick, tick...BOOM!"
Mejor álbum de R&B
Doja Cat, "Planet Her"
Givon, "When It's All Said and Done... Take Time"
Silk Sonic, "An Evening With Silk Sonic"
Summer Walker, "Still Over It"
The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"
Mejor álbum rap
Drake, "Certified Lover Boy"
Moneybagg Yo, "A Gangsta's Pain"
Rod Wave, "SoulFly"
The Kid LAROI, "F*CK LOVE"
Ye, "Donda"
Mejor álbum country
Florida Georgia Line, "Life Rolls On"
Lee Brice, "Hey World"
Taylor Swift, "Fearless (Taylor's Version)"
Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)"
Walker Hayes, "Country Stuff: The Album"
Mejor álbum de rock
AJR, "OK ORCHESTRA"
Coldplay, "Music Of The Spheres"
Imagine Dragons, "Mercury - Act 1
John Mayer, "Sob Rock"
twenty one pilots, "Scaled And Icy"
Mejor álbum latino
Eslabón Armado, "Cortavenas"
J Balvin, "Jose"
Kali Uchis, "Sin Miedo"
Karol G, "KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, "Vice Versa"
Mejor álbum dance/electrónica
C418, "Minecraft - Volume Alpha"
FKA twigs, "CAPRISONGS"
ILLENIUM, "Fallen Embers"
Porter Robinson, "Nurture"
RÜFÜS DU SOL, "Surrender"
Mejor álbum de música cristiana
Carrie Underwood, "My Savior"
CeCe Winans, "Believe For It"
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, "Old Church Basement"
Phil Wickham, "Hymn Of Heaven"
Ye, "Donda"
Mejor álbum gospel
CeCe Winans, "Believe For It"
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, "Old Church Basement"
Maverick City Music, "Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition"
Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM, "move your heart."
Ye, "Donda"
Top Canción Hot 100
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Top Canción Streaming
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Canción más vendida
BTS, "Butter"
BTS,"Permission to Dance"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Top Canción Radial
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Mejor colaboración
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVON, "Peaches"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Top Billboard Global 200 Canción
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Mejor canción de Billboard Global
BTS, "Butter"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Lil Nas X, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Mejor canción viral
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
GAYLE, "abcdefu"
Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"
Masked Wolf, "Astronaut In The Ocean"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Mejor canción de R&B
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, «You Right»
Givon, «Heartbreak Anniversary»
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givon, «Peaches»
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), «Leave The Door Open»
WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems, "Essence"
Mejor canción rap
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, "Knife Talk"
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
Masked Wolf, "Astronaut In The Ocean"
Polo G, "RAPSTAR"
Mejor canción country
Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
Luke Combs, "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Mejor canción rock
Coldplay X BTS, "My Universe"
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"
Imagine Dragons, "Follow You"
Måneskin, "Beggin'"
THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole, "Meet Me At Our Spot"
Mejor canción latina
Aventura x Bad Bunny, "Volví"
Bad Bunny, "Yonaguni"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo De Ti"
Mejor canción dance/electrónica
Elton John y Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, "You"
Tiësto, "The Business"
Travis Scott & HVME, "Goosebumps"
Mejor canción cristiana
Anne Wilson, "My Jesus"
Ye, "Hurricane"
Ye, "Moon"
Ye, "Off The Grid"
Ye, "Praise God"
Mejor canción gospel
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, "Jireh"
Ye, "Hurricane"
Ye, "Moon"
Ye, "Off The Grid"
Ye, "Praise God"
