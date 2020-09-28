Leer en español

Will the Supreme Court approve the President’s proposal?

This week, the President’s legal team will be tense since the Supreme Court will decide if launching a referendum to probe former Presidents is constitutional. This means we will learn the fate of López Obrador’s campaign promise soon, in case it is approved, the government would probe five ex-presidents over corruption during their administrations. However, sources said that despite the court’s verdict, the President is going to win. If the Supreme Court decides the referendum is unconstitutional. President López Obrador would have fulfilled his promise, and the Judiciary will have to face the consequences of its decision. On the other hand, the court could approve the referendum and request a few changes. Sources said the President is going to win in any case.

The President vs. Miguel Ángel Yunes

While he visited Veracruz, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked Veracruz Mayor Fernando Yunes Márquez (PAN), the son of former Governor Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, with whom López Obrador has quarreled. The President said that although they could have their differences, they work together to benefit society. However, this attitude contrasted with what López Obrador said later when he stopped by Córdoba, where he said Veracruz has had bad luck when it came to Governors and that the majority had been mediocre and thieves. Was he sending a message to Miguel Ángel Yunes?

Minister Zaldívar makes a serious diagnosis

Sources said Arturo Zaldívar’s speech to law students at the UNAM was quite interesting. Zaldívar said the country is polarized and has several shortages, as well as injustice, impunity, and corruption. The minister said that future lawyers must be part of the solution, not the problem. Zaldívar’s diagnosis of the country takes place amid protests against the President, a referendum to take legal action against ex-presidents, and quarrels between the President and the opposition.

The National Guard in Chihuahua

Sources said the National Water Commission (Conagua) doesn’t understand why is it so shocking that authorities deployed the National Guard to La Boquilla dam. Sources said the government department requested the presence of security forces at the dam, as well as at the Cutzamala system. In the case of Chihuahua, insiders said the criticism against the presence of the National Guard in Chihuahua might have to do with the electoral process in the state. Nevertheless, it could also have to do with the fact that the security forces killed a woman and wounded a man “by mistake.”

