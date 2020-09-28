Will the Supreme Court approve the President’s proposal?

Off the Record features fact-checked news written by journalists and contributors to EL UNIVERSAL

Will the Supreme Court approve the President’s proposal?
President López Obrador proposed launching a referendum to probe ex-presidents - Photo: Ariel Ojeda/EL UNIVERSAL
English 28/09/2020 09:52 Mexico City Off the Record Actualizada 09:59

Más Información

Will Mexico take legal action against ex-presidents?

Will Mexico take legal action against ex-presidents?

Leer en español

Will the Supreme Court approve the President’s proposal?

This week, the President’s legal team will be tense since the Supreme Court will decide if launching a referendum to probe former Presidents is constitutional. This means we will learn the fate of López Obrador’s campaign promise soon, in case it is approved, the government would probe five ex-presidents over corruption during their administrations. However, sources said that despite the court’s verdict, the President is going to win. If the Supreme Court decides the referendum is unconstitutional. President López Obrador would have fulfilled his promise, and the Judiciary will have to face the consequences of its decision. On the other hand, the court could approve the referendum and request a few changes. Sources said the President is going to win in any case. 

The President vs. Miguel Ángel Yunes

While he visited Veracruz, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked Veracruz Mayor Fernando Yunes Márquez (PAN), the son of former Governor Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, with whom López Obrador has quarreled. The President said that although they could have their differences, they work together to benefit society. However, this attitude contrasted with what López Obrador said later when he stopped by Córdoba, where he said Veracruz has had bad luck when it came to Governors and that the majority had been mediocre and thieves. Was he sending a message to Miguel Ángel Yunes?

Minister Zaldívar makes a serious diagnosis 

Sources said Arturo Zaldívar’s speech to law students at the UNAM was quite interesting. Zaldívar said the country is polarized and has several shortages, as well as injustice, impunity, and corruption. The minister said that future lawyers must be part of the solution, not the problem. Zaldívar’s diagnosis of the country takes place amid protests against the President, a referendum to take legal action against ex-presidents, and quarrels between the President and the opposition. 

The National Guard in Chihuahua

Sources said the National Water Commission (Conagua) doesn’t understand why is it so shocking that authorities deployed the National Guard to La Boquilla dam. Sources said the government department requested the presence of security forces at the dam, as well as at the Cutzamala system. In the case of Chihuahua, insiders said the criticism against the presence of the National Guard in Chihuahua might have to do with the electoral process in the state. Nevertheless, it could also have to do with the fact that the security forces killed a woman and wounded a man “by mistake.”

gm

Temas Relacionados
EL UNIVERSAL in English Presidnet López Obrador referendum
 

BAJO RESERVA
Periodistas EL UNIVERSAL

AMLO apuesta al caballo ganador
EN TERCERA PERSONA
Héctor De Mauleón

De la “histórica” a la verdad “auténtica”
SERPIENTES Y ESCALERAS
Salvador García Soto

El millonario negocio de los “eventos presidenciales”
PLATA O PLOMO
Alejandro Hope

Para entender las cifras de homicidio

Minuto x Minuto

10:35

Consulta de revocación será hasta 2022, FRENAAA se tendrá que quedar más tiempo: AMLO

10:30

10 cursos gratuitos de Harvard para cursar en el otoño 2020

10:30

10 cosas que tu perro en verdad odia de ti

10:25

Guatemala, con tres pruebas PCR antes del juego ante México

10:25

Buscan a matrimonio desaparecido hace 50 días en Sinaloa

10:22

Miles de evacuados mientras los incendios se propagan en California

10:19

Se cumple un año sin la leyenda de "El Príncipe" José José

10:10

Histórica victoria de Renata Zarazúa en Roland Garros

10:00

Mojama: el nuevo oyster bar con toque libanés

09:52

Will the Supreme Court approve the President’s proposal?

Video