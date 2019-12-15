UFC: Irene Aldana defeats Ketlen Vieira

Leer en español

Yesterday, Mexican UFC fighter Irene Aldana fought against Ketlen Vieira at UFC 245 in Las Vegas.

In an unexpected turn of events, Aldana knocked Vieira out during the first round, after delivering a hook that sent her rival crashing down on the canvas.

Ketlen Vieira was known for being an undefeated professional and one of the most powerful UFC fighters in their division, this is why Aldana's victory was so important.

The Mexican golden girl of boxing

This victory will place Irene Aldana closer to a championship fight, something no other Mexican woman has done before.

In an interview after the fight, Aldana said she was “happy for this opportunity, it's been a hard year, I had a lot of respect for her, she was my most complicated rival but I visualized this moment and I'm very happy for achieving it. I think this makes me the #1 contender to the title.”

Irene Aldana, a Sinaloa native, defeated Vanessa Melo during the UFC Fight Night México in Mexico City on September 21.

