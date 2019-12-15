15 | DIC | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // UFC: Irene Aldana defeats Ketlen Vieira
UFC: Irene Aldana defeats Ketlen Vieira
Irene Aldana, a Sinaloa Native, defeated Vanessa Melo during the UFC Fight Night México on September 21 - Photo: Taken from Irene Aldana's Instagram

UFC: Irene Aldana defeats Ketlen Vieira

English
15/12/2019
12:31
Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Mexico City
EL UNIVERSAL Deportes
-A +A
Yesterday, Mexican UFC fighter Irene Aldana fought against Ketlen Vieira in Las Vegas

Leer en español

Yesterday, Mexican UFC fighter Irene Aldana fought against Ketlen Vieira at UFC 245 in Las Vegas.

In an unexpected turn of events, Aldana knocked Vieira out during the first round, after delivering a hook that sent her rival crashing down on the canvas.

Ketlen Vieira was known for being an undefeated professional and one of the most powerful UFC fighters in their division, this is why Aldana's victory was so important.

The Mexican golden girl of boxing

This victory will place Irene Aldana closer to a championship fight, something no other Mexican woman has done before.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

. . #ufc #ufcmexico #mma #mexico #irenealdana #wmma #teamirene #lobomma

A post shared by Irene Aldana (@irene.aldana) on

In an interview after the fight, Aldana said she was “happy for this opportunity, it's been a hard year, I had a lot of respect for her, she was my most complicated rival but I visualized this moment and I'm very happy for achieving it. I think this makes me the #1 contender to the title.”

Irene Aldana, a Sinaloa native, defeated Vanessa Melo during the UFC Fight Night México in Mexico City on September 21.

Andy Ruiz becomes the first Mexican heavyweight champion

gm
 

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez defeats Sergey Kovalev

Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez defeats Sergey Kovalev

English
2019-11-04
Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua: rematch in Saudi Arabia

Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua: rematch in Saudi Arabia

English
2019-08-13
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishIrene AldanaUFCUFC MéxicoSports

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 