Two Mexican women are among the 100 most influential people of 2020

Time magazine listed two Mexican women among the world’s most influential people

Two Mexican women are among the 100 most influential people of 2020
These two Mexican women are pioneers in the fields: gastronomy and activism - Photo: Images taken from social media
English 24/09/2020 11:02 Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English Mexico City Actualizada 11:02

Más Información

L&oacute;pez Obrador and Yalitza, among the 100 most influential people according to TIME magazine

López Obrador and Yalitza, among the 100 most influential people according to TIME magazine

Leer en español

This year, Time magazine listed two Mexican women among the world’s most influential people: chef Gabriela Cámara and feminist activist Arussi Unda

Gabriela Cámara

Chef José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, wrote Cámara’s profile for Time magazine. He argues the Mexican chef is “more than a chef—she is a Renaissance woman on the front lines of our industry, fearlessly forging a path toward the more perfect society she envisions.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabriela Cámara (@gabrielacamara) on

Cámara has to restaurants: Contramar in Mexico City and Cala in San Francisco. There, she offers a glimpse into Mexico’s culinary heritage through her delicious dishes. She recently became an adviser to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. 

José Andrés added that Gabriela Cámara “leads from the front at her restaurants, putting social justice first, and advocating for those whose voices are too often marginalized.”

Recommended: Learn to cook authentic Mexican food with chef Gabriela Cámara

Arussi Unda

Human rights activist and journalist Lydia Cacho wrote Unda’s profile for Time magazine’s list. 

Arussi Unda is a feminist activist who gained notoriety in March 2020, when she called for a national strike on March 9. Cacho writes that “in response to her call, millions of women in Mexico stayed home from work and refused to care for others, reminding the world of the important role women of all ages, races and economic statuses play in making democracy work.”

Arussi is the spokesperson for Las Brujas Del Mar (Witches of the Sea), a feminist group that fights for equality and justice in Veracruz and Mexico. 

Cacho adds that “Arussi’s leadership as a spokesperson for feminist organization Witches of the Sea (Las Brujas del Mar) and her clear-minded call for a united front of all feminist movements have rocked Mexico’s young generations. Hers has now become part of a bigger movement across the country calling for an immediate stop to inequality and violence against women. Arussi is unstoppable with her pro-diversity-feminism call for peace: just what Mexico needs right now.”

Recommended: Mexican women call for a national strike after a series of brutal femicides
 
gm

Temas Relacionados
EL UNIVERSAL in English Gabriela Cámara Arussi Unda
 

BAJO RESERVA
Periodistas EL UNIVERSAL

AMLO el sincero
HISTORIAS DE REPORTERO
Carlos Loret de Mola

El discurso anticorrupción se hace (todavía más) chiquito
EN TERCERA PERSONA
Héctor De Mauleón

La bolsa del río San Juan
SERPIENTES Y ESCALERAS
Salvador García Soto

Un sexenio después, Ayotzinapa sigue

Minuto x Minuto

11:38

Tiktok acude a la justicia de EU para impedir su prohibición en el país

11:32

AMLO descarta presentar denuncia por presunta red de espionaje en CDMX

11:30

El bikini rosa neón con el que Jennifer Lopez conquistó la playa

11:30

¿Cómo detectar un cubrebocas KN95 falso?

11:28

Crisis económica por Covid golpeará más a América Latina: Gurría Treviño

11:28

Vicente Fox, Pikachu y otros símbolos contemporáneos son plasmados en el Códice Starbuckstlán

11:20

Alcalde de Medellín de Bravo dice que regidor le pidió gasolina y llantas a cambio de voto, en Veracruz

11:11

Desclasificado: La URSS quería tener una estación lunar para tres cosmonautas

11:10

UEFA anuncia cambio de regla para Champions y Europa League

11:07

AMLO ríe de su “risa diabólica" y se lanza otra vez contra Narro

Video