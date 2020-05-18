Tribunal confirms Javier Duarte’s 9-year prison sentence

Leer en español

A federal tribunal has confirmed the 9-year prison sentence against Javier Duarte, the former Veracruz Governor, who was charged with money laundering and organized crime.

Sources confirmed that a Mexico City tribunal ratified the jail sentence after Duarte’s legal team contested the sentence issued in September 2018, when the former Governor was sentenced to 9 years in prison, the seize of 40 properties, and an MXN 58,000 fine.

The Attorney General’s Office was notified about the decision on May 15.

Although Javier Duarte will spend 9 years in jail, authorities will no longer seize 40 properties since there are ongoing legal processes in relation to the properties, as in the case of an apartment owned by Moisés Mansur, who was identified as Duarte’s chief operator, which was returned to him after he was granted an amparo.

Despite the charges against Javier Duarte, he was sentenced to a short jail sentence after he made a deal with the Attorney General’s Office to declare himself guilty.

Javier Duarte will be released from jail in six years.

