Suspected COVID-19 case registered in Mexicali

Mexico’s National Institute for Epidemiologic Diagnosis and Reference (INDRE) is analyzing if a 28-year-old woman, under observation at a Mexicali hospital, got infected by coronavirus during a trip to different European countries.

In a news conference, the Health Minister of Baja California Alonso Pérez Rico said that it is a suspected case because the patient shows some symptoms that need to be investigated to confirm whether she has the virus or not.

One of the signs, he said is that the U.S. woman who lives in El Centro, California, traveled to different European and Asian countries, like China, but also Italy, where two days after her visit she had common flu symptoms, which are similar to COVID-19.

He added that the same day the case was detected – that is, last Wednesday – a sample was taken to the INDRE for its analysis and its results will be ready for this Friday. Currently, the woman is in stable condition.

Pérez Rico said the suspected case was immediately reported to the Health Ministry and explained that the patient has received treatment for influenza with positive results, but while the results are ready, she is kept in isolation.

