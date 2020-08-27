Social media user denounces sewage spill in Acapulco

Leer en español

A photograph shows the moment when the sewage spill is discharged into the Acapulco Bay, a popular tourist destination.

After Twitter user Jacob Peralta posted the pictures online, Acapulco’s Running Water and Sewage Commission (Capama) announced the government department would launch an investigation.

Así amanece el aún costado del Hotel Krystal con descargas de aguas negras a la bahía por parte de la red de Capama y la Presidenta sigue sin cambiar lo que anunció toda la Dirección del Organismo. #Acapulco Ccp. @lopezdoriga @Milenio @proceso @El_Universal_Mx @CarlosLoret pic.twitter.com/JIEvtW6DvO — Jacob Peralta (@Jacob_Peralta) August 26, 2020



José Ramón Ayza Neme, the head of the Capama, said the local government is currently working to fix the sewage network. The official said that if the water in the bay comes from the sewage, those responsible would be sanctioned.

According to a report leased by Capama, there are 22 wastewater discharge points throughout the Acapulco Bay. This pushed the Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) to determine that several beaches in Acapulco are not fit for human use.

On June 25 a similar indecent took place when the Icacos beach was suddenly filled with the sewage spill. The incident prompted Acapulco mayor Adela Román Ocampo to fire the Capama’s Board of Directors and the ecology director.



After the incident sparked outrage, the National Water Commission (Conagua) took legal action.



In his last trip to Acapulco, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador authorized Conagua, Sedatu, the Guerrero government, and the Acapulco government to launch a project to rehabilitate the Acapulco bay and fix the running water problem that affects the community.



These types of incidents could discourage national and international tourists from visiting the once popular Mexican beach resort.

Environment issues could affect tourism

The Cofepris recently declares several beaches in Acapulco as unfair for human use: Suave, Manzanillos, Hornos, Caletilla, and Carabalí. However, the majority of locals are unaware of this and continue to visit the beaches despite the health risks this represents. Local authorities dismissed the report.

For example, Juan has worked at Suave Beach for eight years, where he rents tables and chairs to tourists. He wasn’t aware of the alert issued by the Cofepris and said the announcement will hurt the local economy.

Juan says that although residents have asked authorities to fix sewage lines for years, the problem persists. He then explains he had to stop working at the beach five months ago because he had a skin infection.

He explains he noticed a rash after he went swimming at the beach. He later became sick and had to undergo treatment for several weeks.

According to the Cofepris, Suave is the most polluted beach in Acapulco.

